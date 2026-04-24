Cembra Shareholders Approve All Proposals Of The Board Of Directors
|Contacts
|Media:
| Nicole Bänninger, Head Corporate Communications
+41 44 439 85 12, ...
|Investor Relations:
| Marcus Händel, Head Investor Relations & Sustainability
+41 44 439 85 72, ...
|Key dates
|28 April 2026
|Ex-dividend date
|30 April 2026
|Dividend payment date
|23 July 2026
|Publication of 2026 half-year results and interim report
About Cembra
Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of innovative financing and payment solutions. The product range includes personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards, the insurance made available in this context, invoice financing and savings products.
Across the business lines Lending and Payments, Cembra serves over 2 million customers in Switzerland and employs more than 800 people from about 40 countries. Headquartered in Zurich, Cembra operates across Switzerland through a network of hubs and online distribution channels, as well as through credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.
Cembra has been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013. The company is rated A- by Standard & Poor's and is recognised for its strong sustainability performance by leading ESG rating agencies.
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