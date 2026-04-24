Cembra Shareholders Approve All Proposals Of The Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Zurich, 24 April 2026 – The Annual General Meeting 2026 of Cembra was held in Zurich today. 395 shareholders attended the meeting, representing 16,161,408 registered shares (including the shares represented by the independent proxy) and 53.87% of the issued share capital, respectively. All members of the Board of Directors were confirmed for a further one-year term of office: Franco Morra (Chairman), Marc Berg, Thomas Buess, Wanda Eriksen, Sandra Hauser and Susanne Klöss-Braekler. The shareholders approved a dividend of CHF 4.60 per share, which is an increase of CHF 0.35, or 8.2%, on the previous year. They also approved an additional extraordinary dividend of CHF 1.00 per share. This results in a total dividend of CHF 5.60 per share. The dividend will be paid from retained earnings on 30 April 2026 (ex-dividend date: 28 April 2026). The Annual General Meeting also voted in favour of all other agenda items, including the Annual Report 2025, the Sustainability Report 2025 and the Compensation Report 2025.

Contacts Media: Nicole Bänninger, Head Corporate Communications

+41 44 439 85 12, ... Investor Relations: Marcus Händel, Head Investor Relations & Sustainability

+41 44 439 85 72, ... Key dates 28 April 2026 Ex-dividend date 30 April 2026 Dividend payment date 23 July 2026 Publication of 2026 half-year results and interim report

About Cembra

Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of innovative financing and payment solutions. The product range includes personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards, the insurance made available in this context, invoice financing and savings products.

Across the business lines Lending and Payments, Cembra serves over 2 million customers in Switzerland and employs more than 800 people from about 40 countries. Headquartered in Zurich, Cembra operates across Switzerland through a network of hubs and online distribution channels, as well as through credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.

Cembra has been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013. The company is rated A- by Standard & Poor's and is recognised for its strong sustainability performance by leading ESG rating agencies.