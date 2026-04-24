Investornewsbreaks Surenano Science Ltd. (CSE: SURE) (OTCQB: SURNF) Advances GEP-44 Toward IND-Enabling Studies, Expands Investor Outreach

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SureNano Science (CSE: SURE) (OTCQB: SURNF) announced plans to initiate a U.S. Food and Drug Administration IND-enabling GLP toxicology and pharmacology program for its lead candidate GEP-44, to be conducted with LabCorp, aimed at supporting future Phase I clinical trials. The studies are designed to assess safety, dosing parameters and biomarkers across multiple species as the company advances its GLP-1 agonist peptide targeting Type II diabetes and obesity.

The company also outlined expanded investor outreach initiatives, including a strategic agreement with Investor Brand Network (IBN) to leverage its syndication network of more than 5,000 media outlets, alongside additional marketing engagements and early-stage discussions to potentially acquire or license intellectual property related to ibogaine-based therapies. SureNano said these efforts are intended to strengthen market awareness while supporting continued advancement of its therapeutic pipeline.

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About SureNano Science Ltd.

SureNano Science Ltd. (CSE: SURE) is a Canadian life sciences company focused on acquiring, developing, and advancing innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology assets with the potential to address large and growing global health markets. SureNano Science Ltd. has acquired GlucaPharm Inc., a next-generation GLP-1 pharmaceutical company developing GEP44, a patented peptide targeting obesity and metabolic disorders with improved tolerability and potential non-injectable delivery (refer to press release dated February 23, 2026 ). The initial business of SureNano Science Ltd. is the sale and distribution of the SureNano(TM) surfactant, which is a ready-to-mix food grade compound that provides the base for high performance nanoemulsions to create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity, and taste. The Company has an exclusive license to distribute the SureNano(TM) surfactant within Canada; Oklahoma, USA; and Colorado, USA. SureNano Science Ltd. is now developing into a pharmaceutical focused company through the advancement of a patented therapeutic candidate designed to address obesity and metabolic disease.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SURNF are available in the company's newsroom at

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