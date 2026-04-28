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Tokyo Stocks Close Tuesday with Mixed Results
(MENAFN) Tokyo stocks closed mixed Tuesday as profit-taking in heavyweight technology and semiconductor shares pulled the benchmark Nikkei index sharply lower, even as the broader Topix managed to edge into positive territory.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 619.9 points, or 1.02%, closing at 59,917.46 — a day after the index notched fresh intraday and closing highs on the back of a powerful tech-driven rally. The broader Topix index, by contrast, gained 36.91 points, or 0.99%, finishing at 3,772.19.
On the Prime Market, consumer credit and construction stocks led advances, while information and communication and electric appliance sectors bore the brunt of the selloff as notable decliners.
Artificial intelligence and semiconductor-linked shares were the primary drag on the Nikkei, as investors grew increasingly wary of overheating valuations following the prior session's outsized gains. The pullback reflected a classic post-rally recalibration, with market participants choosing to lock in profits rather than chase further highs in a sector that has powered much of Tokyo's recent upward momentum.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 619.9 points, or 1.02%, closing at 59,917.46 — a day after the index notched fresh intraday and closing highs on the back of a powerful tech-driven rally. The broader Topix index, by contrast, gained 36.91 points, or 0.99%, finishing at 3,772.19.
On the Prime Market, consumer credit and construction stocks led advances, while information and communication and electric appliance sectors bore the brunt of the selloff as notable decliners.
Artificial intelligence and semiconductor-linked shares were the primary drag on the Nikkei, as investors grew increasingly wary of overheating valuations following the prior session's outsized gains. The pullback reflected a classic post-rally recalibration, with market participants choosing to lock in profits rather than chase further highs in a sector that has powered much of Tokyo's recent upward momentum.
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