Rights Body Flags Arrest Of Four Individuals In Bangladesh Over Social Media Posts

MENAFN - IANS) New York, April 24 (IANS) US advocacy group Human Rights Watch (HRW) strongly condemned the arrest of at least four individuals in Bangladesh for posting social media content allegedly critical of the ruling government, describing the move as an alarming continuation of the repressive practices from the previous Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Expressing concern, the HRW stated that the Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government should uphold its promises on freedom of expression, end the misuse of existing laws to silence dissent, and amend or replace legislation to remove provisions that are open to abuse.

“After Bangladeshis risked their lives to demand freedom and respect for human rights, the new government needs the political will to bring reform. It is deeply troubling that within months of taking office, the BNP government is arresting social media users for allegedly posting content it dislikes," said Meenakshi Ganguly, Deputy Asia Director at HRW.

Citing media reports, the rights body highlighted that the most recent arrest was of Bangladeshi content creator A M Hasan Nasim, for posting a cartoon that depicted a ruling party lawmaker, along with a jocular comment he had made in parliament.

Nasim was reportedly detained from his home in the capital Dhaka on the evening of April 17 following a complaint to police by a ruling party activist. A case was later filed under a section of the country's 2025 cybersecurity ordinance, relating to online blackmail.

Expressing dismay at the case, the HRW cited an editorial in Bangladesh's 'Daily Star' newspaper which asked,“How can a joke made in a public forum, printed in newspapers, and a cartoon based on that joke constitute 'blackmail'?” Nasim was reportedly granted bail on April 21.

The HRW emphasised that the Cyber Security Ordinance and the Anti-Terrorism Act in Bangladesh should be replaced with rights-respecting legislation following appropriate consultations.

It also stressed that the Rahman government should "embark upon much-needed police reform, including a robust and independent police commission, so that officers are not beholden to the government of the day".

“These arrests show that security sector abuses have become entrenched, and the police have only switched loyalties to a new leadership. The Prime Minister needs to send a strong message to his supporters and to the police that everyone is free to express their views, and he needs to urgently reform institutions and the law to protect freedom of expression,” Ganguly said.