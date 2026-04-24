Shivakumar Meets Rajnath Singh Over Bengaluru Airport Height Curbs

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address the height restrictions being imposed around the defence airports in Bengaluru, which he claimed are hampering the city's urban growth.

During the meeting, Shivakumar raised concerns that the current interpretation of rules is placing large areas under severe height limitations, particularly around the HAL and Yelahanka airbases. He argued that these constraints are affecting development in the core parts of the city and obstructing long-term mobility and planning efforts.

Shivakumar Details Concerns on Social Media

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Shivakumar stated, "Had a constructive meeting with Defence Minister @rajnathsingh avaru in New Delhi regarding the height restrictions being imposed around defence airports in Bengaluru while granting NOCs for construction. These restrictions, particularly around HAL and Yelahanka airbases, are affecting development in several parts of the city."

"I explained how the current interpretation of the rules is placing large areas around the airports under severe height limitations, which is constraining development in the core parts of the city and affecting long-term mobility and planning efforts," added Shivakumar.

He further emphasised that as a global technology hub, Bengaluru's expansion should not be unnecessarily constrained. "At a time when Bengaluru continues to expand as a global technology hub, it is important that urban growth is not unnecessarily constrained. I requested his intervention to help arrive at a balanced solution that safeguards aviation safety while enabling the city's development needs," stressed Shivakumar.

Official Letter Preceded Meeting

Before the meeting, the Deputy CM highlighted the issue in a letter dated April 21. In his communication, Shivakumar noted that the HAL airport is located in the core area of Bengaluru, one of the world's fastest-growing cities, where there is high demand for development. He underlined that additional restrictions are stifling growth in surrounding areas.

Hence, in his letter, he asked the defence minister to look into the issue and directed the authorities to resolve it, keeping aviation safety and the city's development needs in mind. "I would like to draw your kind attention towards the excessive restrictions imposed by the authorities of the defence airports in Bengaluru while granting NOC for construction within the 20km range of the airports as per the prevailing Rules. Bengaluru is one of the fastest growing cities the world and HAL airport is located in the core area of Bengaluru where there is a huge demand for development and the additional restrictions being imposed are hampering the development in the areas around the airport," Shivakumar said in his letter.

"Letters have been written in this regard to Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation; Secretary, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence and Defence Secretary, Ministry of Defence (copies attached). I request you to kindly look into the issue and direct the concerned to take necessary action to resolve the same in the interest of both the flight safety and development demands of the city," he added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)