IPL: RCB, GT Clash In Battle Of Contrasting Powerplay Performances

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT), the result of the match is largely down to what happens during the powerplay phases, with the two sides painting a contrasting story of their performances in the first six overs of the innings.

RCB will be aiming to bounce back after a last-over thriller loss to Delhi Capitals (DC) against a vulnerable GT, who have shown over-reliance on their top-order trio of skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler. GT is placed seventh in the points table, with three wins and three losses.

Powerplay Batting: A Contrasting Story

RCB has an upper hand over GT in powerplay while batting, bolstered by the presence of Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar, a scary-looking top-order which looks to exert back pressure on bowlers even if wickets fall.

RCB has a powerplay strike rate of 175 this season, as compared to GT's 135, as per ESPNCricinfo. RCB has hit 34 sixes in the powerplay, the most by a team, as per ESPNCricinfo, but GT on the other hand have hit just eight, the least by a team this season.

Powerplay Bowling Dynamics

However, while bowling, GT can gain an upper hand during the power play if Kagiso Rabada gets the new ball in his hand. Rabada has seven wickets in the powerplay this season, the joint-highest alongside Jofra Archer. Rabada is in seventh place amongst top wicket-takers, with 10 wickets in six innings at an average of 22.40, with best figures of 3/29.

The powerplay bowling is an area where both RCB and GT feel more level, because Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be lethal against GT's top-order mainstays Gill and Buttler. Bhuvneshwar has dismissed Gill four times in 11 innings, conceding just 66 runs at a strike rate of 103.12, including seven fours and a six. On the other hand, against Buttler, Bhuvneshwar has got the better of him in seven innings out of 18, conceding just 106 runs at an average of 15.14 and a strike rate of 110.41, including 13 fours and two sixes.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Connor Esterhuizen.

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