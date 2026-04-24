In Odesa, Injury Toll From Russian Attack Increases To 17, With Two Fatalities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“As of 1:00 p.m. in Odesa, unfortunately, the deaths of two people as a result of the nighttime attack have been confirmed. The injury toll has increased to 17. Nine of the wounded have been hospitalized,” Kiper reported.

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He noted that among the casualties are 9 women and 8 men aged 18 to 83.

As reported by Ukrinform, a married couple was killed in the attack on Odes on the night of April 23; residential buildings, a hostel, and a merchant ship were hit. Earlier reports indicated 15 casualties.