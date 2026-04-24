Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
In Odesa, Injury Toll From Russian Attack Increases To 17, With Two Fatalities

In Odesa, Injury Toll From Russian Attack Increases To 17, With Two Fatalities


2026-04-24 08:12:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“As of 1:00 p.m. in Odesa, unfortunately, the deaths of two people as a result of the nighttime attack have been confirmed. The injury toll has increased to 17. Nine of the wounded have been hospitalized,” Kiper reported.

Read also: Two injured in Mykolaiv region following Russian drone attack

He noted that among the casualties are 9 women and 8 men aged 18 to 83.

As reported by Ukrinform, a married couple was killed in the attack on Odes on the night of April 23; residential buildings, a hostel, and a merchant ship were hit. Earlier reports indicated 15 casualties.

MENAFN24042026000193011044ID1111027610



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search