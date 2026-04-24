Hesai Group Announces Filing Of Annual Report On Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2025 And Publication Of 2025 Environmental, Social And Governance Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, China, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hesai Group (“Hesai” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: HSAI; HKEX: 2525), a global leader in intelligent technology and 3D perception, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on April 24, 2026. The annual report, which contains the Company's audited consolidate statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at and on Hesai's investor relations website at .

The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and holders of American depositary shares upon request.

The Company today also announced that it has published its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report, outlining its ongoing commitment to responsible business practices and the progress achieved across key ESG priorities during the year, including technology innovation and high-quality products, talent development, safety management, and sustainability. To view the report in full, please visit the ESG section on the Company's investor relations website at /esg.

About Hesai

Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI; HKEX: 2525) is a global leader in 3D perception solutions. Leveraging full-stack proprietary ASIC capabilities and an integrated R&D-testing-manufacturing approach, Hesai has established industry-leading positions across core physical AI domains, including ADAS-equipped passenger vehicles, autonomous mobility, spatial intelligence, embodied AI, as well as industrial, agricultural, and service robots. Hesai has established offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto, and Stuttgart, and operates in-house factories in China and Thailand, with customers spanning more than 40 countries. As the AI-driven Fourth Industrial Revolution accelerates, Hesai is committed to becoming a key enabler of physical AI - digitizing the real world and redefining how humans and robots perceive and act.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Hesai Group

Capital Markets Department

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Christensen Advisory

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Source: Hesai Group