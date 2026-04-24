Army Central Command GOC-In-C Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta Reviews Operational Preparedness

MENAFN - IANS) Meerut, April 24 (IANS) Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) of Indian Army's Central Command reviewed the key aspects of operational preparedness and hinterland security during a visit to the Headquarters Pashchim Uttar Pradesh Sub Area, an official said on Friday.

He also visited the Remount Veterinary Corps Centre and College at Meerut Station, the official said in a statement.

During the visit, the Army Commander inaugurated newly-created infrastructure, including the Military Engineer Services Inspection Bungalow and Medical Inspection Room, enhancing living conditions and medical support for the Army personnel.

"Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta also visited the Equine Breeding Stud at Babugarh, where he reviewed advancements in equine operations and breeding practices," the statement said.

Briefed on ongoing breeding and farming activities, he witnessed innovative techniques and modern farm management systems focused on quality and efficiency.

"He commended all ranks for their professionalism and dedication, urging continued innovation and adoption of niche technologies to sustain a decisive operational edge," the Central Command said on social media platform X.

The Central Command also shared information about the training drill of the paratroopers of the Shatrujeet Brigade.

"Paratroopers of the #ShatrujeetBrigade train relentlessly in close-quarter battle, sharpening instinct, speed and precision for the moments that demand absolute dominance. Beyond equipment, it is grit, discipline and raw combat skill that define the edge in high-risk engagements. Every drill, every move, every second counts. Forged to respond without hesitation. Mission ready, always," it said in a post on X.

In a separate development, Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth on Thursday attended the Naval Civilian Function organised to honour the contribution of Naval civilians towards enhancing the operational preparedness and overall effectiveness of the Indian Navy.

Speaking at the event held at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, MoS Seth said Naval civilians' contributions form a critical pillar in maintaining a combat-ready, credible, and future-ready naval force.

Praising the professionalism shown by the meritorious awardees, the MoS noted that such recognitions are not limited to individual excellence but symbolise the collective efforts of the entire civilian workforce.