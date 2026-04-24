MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Teako Engages Trion Communications GmbH to Facilitate Institutional German Roadshow

April 24, 2026 5:00 AM EDT | Source: Teako Minerals Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - Teako Minerals Corp. (CSE: TMIN) (the " Company " or " Teako ") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Trion Communications GmbH ("Trion") to facilitate an institutional roadshow in Germany as well as related administrative and communication support following the roadshow (the "Services") for a total consideration of €7,900 paid as a one time fee. The Services include distributing Company news and other material produced during the roadshow, translating shareholder communications, and coordinating editorial placements in German financial publications.

The roadshow follows the recent secondary listing of the Company's common shares for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (see Company press release dated April 23, 2026). During the roadshow, which is expected to commence mid-June, Trion will facilitate meetings in Frankfurt, Munich, and Hamburg targeting sophisticated German investors. The program will include luncheons with up to 20 investors, small-group presentations and individual meetings in each city.

About Trion Communications GmbH

Trion Communications GmbH is a Germany-based roadshow and public relations firm specializing in corporate communications for resource and exploration companies. Trion focuses on enhancing corporate visibility and facilitating transparent communication between listed companies and the investment community across the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland). Trion provides services including the organization of roadshows, preparation of communication materials, and coordination of meetings and venues with market participants. Trion does not provide investment advice, investment brokerage, or any regulated financial services. All activities are strictly limited to communication support and do not include any form of recommendation, solicitation, or placement of financial instruments.

About Teako Minerals Corp.:

Teako Minerals Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Norway, focusing on critical metals such as copper and zinc in massive sulfides. By leveraging leading-edge exploration technologies and strategic partnerships, Teako aims to address the growing demand for essential minerals while generating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

Teako, within its Norwegian Project Hub owns 62 projects 100% and holds a 10% economic interest in the four (4) rare earth elements (" REE ") projects owned by Fritzøe Skoger AS and a 10% non-dilutive free carried ownership interest in five (5) copper, gold and silver projects owned by Nordic Minerals AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of United Minerals Australia Pty Ltd as further described on the Company's website.

Teako's Project Hub, including the Løkken, Venna and Tynset main projects, covers an extensive land package prospective for copper, cobalt, zinc, gold, silver, platinum group elements (or " PGE "), uranium, antimony, molybdenum, tungsten and rare-earth-elements. The Project Hub strategy was initially developed from the Company's first-mover advantage in-country, leveraging both technical skill and strong local community engagement to acquire and advance groups of both core and non-core assets. Core assets such as the Løkken, Venna and Tynset projects remain integral to the Company's self-funded exploration programs, whereas the Company aims to retain exposure to exploration success on non-core assets through securing deals with strong partners. These deals, if secured, are intended to potentially bring in capital and/or ongoing cash flow, retain upside exposure, and reduce overall risk, thereby strengthening Teako's foundation.

Contact Information:

Sven Gollan - CEO

T: +1 (604)-871-4301

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Teako. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Teako. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements related to the expectations in relation to the engagement of Trion and the services provided thereunder, and the Company's business plans and operations and other matters. Although Teako believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Teako can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include but are not limited to, risks associated with the mineral exploration industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), constraint in the availability of services, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, changes in legislation impacting the mining industry, adverse weather conditions and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. These and other risks are set out in more detail in Teako's interim Management's Discussion and Analysis, for the period ended October 31, 2025.

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. Neither the CSE nor its market regulator accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Teako Minerals Corp.