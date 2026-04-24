India Is Emerging Superpower, Acts Independently On Terror: Expert

India's Independent Stance on Terrorism

Waiel Awwad, Foreign Affairs Expert, said on Friday that on matters of terrorism, India has been reacting sharply and independently. Awwad, in a conversation with ANI, said that if the US feels that India is a victim of terrorism, it will side with India. "I don't think India is waiting for the United States to give it the green signal when India comes to the matter of terrorism. India has been doing it independently and does not need anybody's permission. India is a victim of terrorism and has been reacting sharply to any act of terrorism. If the United States feels that India is a victim of terrorism irrespective of who is in the White House, even if they are too close to Pakistan, I don't think the United States will side against India. We know the deep relation between India and the United States," he said.

'India an Emerging Superpower'

Awwad said that India is emerging as a superpower and its voice is heard internationally. "Well, absolutely. India is well known that it is emerging as a superpower economically and militarily and has a voice in the international arena. We have seen that India has been putting its own point, especially South-South cooperation, in the G20, in the BRICS, the Shanghai corporations, and also in the G7. So India is emerging and the voice has to be heard, especially in an emerging multipolar world," he said.

On India-China Tensions

Awwad said that the tensions between India and China can be resolved amicably, without any foreign interference. "The tension between India and China is political and can be resolved also amicably between the two states. However, there are certain countries which wanted to strike and which create friction between India and China. And India realized this and recognized it. That's why India said bilateral issues and regional issues can be sorted out between neighbors. I don't think it needs any advice or advocate from any country," he said.

India's 'Equidistance' Foreign Policy

Awwad further noted that the Western countries and the US have been trying to pull India to their camp but failed. "However, the United States and the West have been trying that they wanted India to be in their camp. And India, till now, refused and kept an equidistance with all the trouble zones in the area and not to be part of any alliance," he said.

'Trump's Rhetoric a Reflection of His Personality'

The expert noted that US President Donald Trump's comments on India are a reflection of his own personality. "First of all, India is a civilization. India is a complex country. India is a very respectable country. And whatever has come, all this rhetoric from President Trump is nothing but a reflection of his own personality and it's not worth reporting or even commenting on it," he said.

Awwad said that Trump is trying to push the rhetoric that the US has won the war, but in doing so, he downgraded the US' position globally. "Look, President Trump is making global postures of himself that he is a winner in this war. However, his recent acts and all these rhetoric tweets he has already created have downgraded the United States' position internationally. It has become less popular and less respectable, and everybody knows even inside his own country he is losing popularity because of all this rhetoric," he said.

On Iran and US Tensions

Awwad observed that Iran has been resilient even as most of its leaders have been killed in the war. It was Iran, and not the US, who closed the Strait of Hormuz. "Iran is a strong country and the system is intact despite the fact that they have killed many of the leaders; they have already put the other leaders on power. They are more hard, they are more harsh, and they are more conservative, which they will not compromise in their national issues. So President Trump, by acting unilaterally as a global pirate, does not work with the Iranians. Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz not because the Americans closed it; it is Iran who closed it," he said.

Awwad said that Trump is creating a global crisis instead of finding solutions. "What President Trump is actually doing is creating a global crisis by his counteract against Iran, rather than finding an unbreakable solution to end this war. Because we all know that the Strait of Hormuz was open before the war and it closed because of the consequences of the war created by the United States and Israel," he said.

Israel Awaits US Approval for Action Against Iran

Meanwhile, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz has said that Israel is prepared to escalate military action against Iran, while awaiting approval from the United States to proceed with further operations, according to a report by the Jerusalem Post. During a security assessment on Thursday, Katz stated that the Israeli military is on standby for expanded operations.

"Israel is prepared to renew the war against Iran," he said, adding that the Israel Defense Forces are "awaiting the green light from the United States to complete the elimination of the Khamenei dynasty," as quoted by the Jerusalem Post. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)