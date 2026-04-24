Qatar Chamber Discusses Enhancing Trade Ties With Uzbekistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) recently held a meeting with H E Ashraf Khodjaev, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the State of Qatar, who was received by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, QC Board Member and Head of the Food Security Committee.

The meeting reviewed economic and trade relations between Qatar and Uzbekistan, ways to enhance them, mechanisms to increase the volume of bilateral trade, and prospects for cooperation between the Qatari private sector and its Uzbek counterpart.

It also addressed the investment climate and opportunities available in Uzbekistan across key sectors, including agriculture, food processing, tourism, real estate, and energy. For his part, Ashraf Khojayev urged Qatari investors to explore the investment opportunities available in Uzbekistan and to strengthen cooperation with their Uzbek counterparts across various sectors.

He noted that Uzbekistan offers numerous attractive investment opportunities and provides significant facilities and incentives for foreign investors.

He further expressed his country's interest in enhancing trade cooperation with Qatar and increasing the supply of Uzbek products to the Qatari market, particularly in the food and agricultural sectors.

For his part, Mohamed Al Obaidli affirmed that the Chamber welcomes cooperation between the business communities of both countries, noting that it will promote the investment opportunities available in Uzbekistan among its members and Qatari investors.