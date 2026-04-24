Chinesenewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc.'S (NASDAQ: FNGR) Exclusive C2 Platform Receives National Certification From MIIT

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR), a mobile services and data company, is reporting that its Advanced Mobile Integrated Command and Communication(“C2”) Platform has been awarded national certification from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (“MIIT”). According to the announcement, the proprietary platform, which was developed by FingerMotion's contractually controlled subsidiary, Shanghai JuiGe Information Technology Co. Ltd., is integrated with the Maxus vehicles produced by SAIC Motor Corporation Limited.

“We are proud to receive this certification from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology,” said FingerMotion CEO Martin Shen in the press release.“This national certification from MIIT confirms the platform's quality, reliability and advanced technological features, allowing us to begin assembling and rolling out the vehicles with our platform and equipment. We remain strongly committed to developing and deploying innovative, cost-effective and quick-to-deploy solutions that address the critical needs of government agencies and first responders.”

To view the full press release, visit

About FingerMotion Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve more than one billion users in the China market and expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FNGR are available in the company's newsroom at

About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (“CW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. It is one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

ChineseWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

ChineseWire is powered by IBN