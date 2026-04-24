Why Virat Kohli's One8 Commune In Bengaluru Suddenly Closed Real Reason Inside

Virat Kohli's popular One8 Commune restaurant in Bengaluru has unexpectedly shut down, leaving fans surprised. While rumours swirled online, the actual reason behind the closure reveals a different story linked to operational and business decisions.

Virat Kohli is shining in IPL 2026 for Bengaluru, but off the field, he's dealing with a setback. His popular One8 Commune restaurant has reportedly shut down due to a rent dispute, leaving fans surprised.

Kohli had set up this restaurant in a privately-owned building in Bengaluru. Reports say that the management was delaying the payment of monthly rent and maintenance charges for a while.The building's owner went to the civil court because the pending dues ran into lakhs of rupees. After hearing the case, the court gave a key order to shut the restaurant until all dues are cleared.Virat Kohli got cautious after these legal issues and rule violations. To make sure his brand image isn't affected, he has reportedly pulled out of the partnership for this Bengaluru hotel. A private hospitality company is now running the place.This business issue has become a talking point, especially while Kohli is doing so well on the cricket field. The hotel will likely reopen only after the management pays all the pending dues as per the court's order.