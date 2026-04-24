Kerala Minister Claims 'Failures' In Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Functioning, Blames BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 24 (IANS) The political sparring between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the CPI(M) in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation intensified on Friday, with State Education Minister V. Sivankutty launching a sharp attack on the BJP-led civic administration over alleged "governance failures".

The remarks come months after the BJP made history by wresting control of the Corporation in the 2025 December local body polls, ending over four decades of Left dominance.

Since then, public exchanges between Sivankutty and Mayor V.V. Rajesh have become a recurring feature of the city's political landscape.

Sivankutty, himself a former Mayor, said the current state of civic affairs was deeply distressing and questioned whether systems built over the years had begun to rust.

He pointed to mounting waste, malfunctioning streetlights, drinking water shortages, and the stray dog menace as indicators of administrative breakdown.

“Waste management is not a photo opportunity or a reel,” he said, alleging that the Haritha Karma Sena's functioning had faltered in several areas.

He also criticised what he termed the Corporation's attempt to shift responsibility for water supply issues onto the Kerala Water Authority, asserting that statutory obligations cannot be outsourced.

The Minister cited provisions of the Kerala Municipality Act to underline that waste management, water supply planning, street lighting, and public health responsibilities squarely rest with the Corporation.

“If those in power cannot discharge even basic duties, their continuance in office is questionable,” he said.

Taking direct aim at the Mayor, Sivankutty described as "absurd" Rajesh's reported stance that the Corporation bore no responsibility for the drinking water supply.

He accused the BJP leadership of reneging on its electoral promise of unveiling a comprehensive development blueprint for the capital city within 40 days of assuming office.

The Minister also revisited the contentious Vilappilsala waste management project, rejecting allegations that he was responsible for its collapse.

Instead, he blamed political decisions and protests backed by rival parties for derailing the initiative.

With civic issues increasingly dominating the discourse, the ongoing confrontation between the BJP administration and the CPI(M)-led opposition signals a prolonged and politically charged phase in the Corporation's functioning.