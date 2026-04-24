Bengaluru Bank Theft: Assistant Manager Steals ₹4 Crore Gold For Online Betting, Customers Shocked

Bengaluru: In a shocking case that sounds like something straight out of a movie, a major gold theft has been uncovered at a bank in Bengaluru. The accused, Kiran, was an assistant manager at the Indian Bank branch in the Girinagar police station area. He is accused of systematically stealing gold jewellery that customers had mortgaged with the bank. The incident has caused panic among customers and raised serious questions about the bank's security and the police investigation.

Gold worth nearly ₹4 crore stolen

According to the information available, gold worth around ₹4 crore, belonging to about 24 customers, has been stolen. It's being said that Kiran took advantage of times when the manager wasn't around to slowly sneak the gold out of the lockers. It seems he planned this over a long period so that no one would get suspicious.

What's even more shocking is the allegation that Kiran used the stolen gold to fund his online betting habits and lead a lavish lifestyle. The whole scam came to light only when some customers went to the bank to get their mortgaged gold back. A full check of all the lockers then confirmed that a huge amount of gold was missing.

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Following this, the bank manager filed a complaint at the Girinagar police station on February 5. The police arrested Kiran, but customers are angry that he was granted bail in just three days. They feel that proper action was not taken against him.

Over 2 kilograms of gold stolen

In total, more than 2 kilograms of gold, valued at about ₹4 crore, was stolen. However, the police have only managed to recover 1000 grams of gold from the accused. There is no clear information about the remaining gold, which has made people suspicious about the quality of the investigation.

This has left the customers even more worried, and they have been protesting outside the bank. They have also made a serious allegation that bank officials are still forcing them to pay interest on their loans, even though their gold has been stolen. The customers have also expressed their dissatisfaction with the Girinagar police, claiming the investigation is not being handled properly.

Overall, this incident has shaken people's trust in the banking system. There is now a growing demand for a thorough investigation to ensure the affected customers get justice.

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