PSL: Multan Qualify For Playoffs After Karachi Beat Lahore

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Karachi Kings kept their PSL playoff hopes alive with an impressive five-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.

Karachi's win ensured the second-placed Multan Sultans playoff qualification. The Sultans (12 points from nine matches) became the second team to book a playoff place after league leaders Peshawar Zalmi (17 points from nine matches).

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On Thursday, Karachi Kings, chasing 200, reached home in 18.4 overs, losing five wickets.

Skipper David Warner top-scored with 63 not out off 44 balls, while Khushdil Shah made a stunning unbeaten 44 off 14 balls.

Earlier, Abdullah Shafique scored 62 off 36 balls, and opener Fakhar Zaman made 61 off 41 balls as Lahore came up with a big total of 199 for six.

Karachi Kings are now in sixth place with eight points from nine matches, with the net run rate separating them from fifth-placed Lahore Qalandars (eight points, nine matches) and fourth-placed Hyderabad Kingsmen (eight points, eight matches).

Earlier, in the first match of the day, bottom-placed Rawalpindiz recorded their first win of the season after eight successive defeats, beating third-placed Islamabad United by six wickets.

Chasing a modest target of 138 after Islamabad collapsed to 137 all out, Rawalpindiz reached home with six wickets and 11 balls to spare.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan finally found some sort of form, scoring 45 off 38 balls to set up Rawalpindiz's win.

Kamran Ghulam (42) and Daryl Mitchell (32) also played key roles with the bat for Rawalpindiz.

"This win is for the fans of the Rawalpindiz who have supported us throughout the season," said Rizwan who was named man of the match.

"Credit to our bowlers who saved runs in the powerplay as it was easy to score runs on the new ball."

Brief scores:

Rawalpindiz beat Islamabad United by six wickets

Islamabad United 137 all out, 20 overs (Devon Conway 40, Chris Green 29, Mark Chapman 23; Dian Forrester 2-9, Mohammad Amir 2-21, Saad Masood 2-27)

Rawalpindiz 140-4, 18.1 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 45, Kamran Ghulam 42, Daryl Mitchell 32 not out)

Player of the Match: Mohammad Rizwan (Rawalpindiz)

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