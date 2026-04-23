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New Darb Toll Gates Soon: What Abu Dhabi Motorists Need To Know

New Darb Toll Gates Soon: What Abu Dhabi Motorists Need To Know


2026-04-23 11:32:13
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The two new 24/7 gates in Ghantoot and Al Qurm will bring the total number of Darb gates in the emirate to six
    By: Arwa Almazrouei

    Motorists in Abu Dhabi will soon see an expanded Darb toll network, with two new gates set to open on May 4, 2026, as authorities step up efforts to ease congestion and improve traffic flow across key routes.

    The expansion will bring the total number of toll gates in the emirate to six, targeting busy commuter corridors and inter-emirate traffic.

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    Where are the new toll gates?

    The two new toll points are located at strategic entry routes into the capital:

    Ghantoot Toll Gate
    Located on Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street (E11) in the Ghantoot area, near the Abu Dhabi–Dubai border, targeting heavy inter-emirate traffic.

    Al Qurm Toll Gate
    Situated on Wahat Al Karama Street, at the entry and exit points of Sheikh Zayed Street, covering a key access route into Abu Dhabi city.

    Both toll gates will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

    Objectives behind the new toll gates

    The expansion aims to:

      Encourage the use of alternative routes

      Reduce congestion on main roads

      Support a sustainable mobility system

    Alternative routes

    Motorists can avoid toll charges by using:

      Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Street

      Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street

      Arabian Gulf Street

    Full list of Darb toll gates

    With the new additions, the Darb network includes:

      Al Maqta Gate - Al Maqta Bridge

      Rabdan Gate - Mussafah Bridge

      Sas Al Nakhl Gate - Sheikh Zayed Bridge

      Al Saadiyat Gate - Sheikh Khalifa Bridge

      Ghantoot Gate - Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street (E11)

      Al Qurm Gate - Wahat Al Karama Street / Sheikh Zayed Street

    How Darb works

    Darb is a fully automated toll system that uses cameras to scan vehicle number plates; no physical tags or stickers are required.

      Dh4 per vehicle crossing

      Charges apply during peak hours on weekdays (for existing gates)

      No charges during off-peak hours, Sundays, and public holidays

    However, the new Ghantoot and Al Qurm gates will apply charges 24/7, unlike the peak-hour model used elsewhere.

    Who is exempt?

    Exemptions apply (for one vehicle per eligible person) to:

      Emergency vehicles

      Public transport

      Motorcycles

      People of determination

      Senior citizens

      Low-income individuals

      Retired citizens

    Fines to watch out for

    Motorists should be aware of penalties linked to the system:

      Unregistered vehicle: Dh100 (for the first time), Dh200 (second), Dh400 (third and above)

      Insufficient balance: Dh50 per trip

      Serious violations: Fines can reach up to Dh10,000

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Khaleej Times

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