New Darb Toll Gates Soon: What Abu Dhabi Motorists Need To Know
- By: Arwa Almazrouei
Motorists in Abu Dhabi will soon see an expanded Darb toll network, with two new gates set to open on May 4, 2026, as authorities step up efforts to ease congestion and improve traffic flow across key routes.
The expansion will bring the total number of toll gates in the emirate to six, targeting busy commuter corridors and inter-emirate traffic.Recommended For You
Where are the new toll gates?
The two new toll points are located at strategic entry routes into the capital:
Ghantoot Toll Gate
Located on Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street (E11) in the Ghantoot area, near the Abu Dhabi–Dubai border, targeting heavy inter-emirate traffic.
Al Qurm Toll Gate
Situated on Wahat Al Karama Street, at the entry and exit points of Sheikh Zayed Street, covering a key access route into Abu Dhabi city.
Both toll gates will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Objectives behind the new toll gates
The expansion aims to:
- Encourage the use of alternative routes
Reduce congestion on main roadsSupport a sustainable mobility system
Motorists can avoid toll charges by using:
- Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Street
Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed StreetArabian Gulf Street
With the new additions, the Darb network includes:
- Al Maqta Gate - Al Maqta Bridge
Rabdan Gate - Mussafah BridgeSas Al Nakhl Gate - Sheikh Zayed Bridge
Al Saadiyat Gate - Sheikh Khalifa BridgeGhantoot Gate - Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street (E11)
Al Qurm Gate - Wahat Al Karama Street / Sheikh Zayed Street
How Darb works
Darb is a fully automated toll system that uses cameras to scan vehicle number plates; no physical tags or stickers are required.
- Dh4 per vehicle crossing
Charges apply during peak hours on weekdays (for existing gates)No charges during off-peak hours, Sundays, and public holidays
However, the new Ghantoot and Al Qurm gates will apply charges 24/7, unlike the peak-hour model used elsewhere.Who is exempt?
Exemptions apply (for one vehicle per eligible person) to:
- Emergency vehicles
Public transportMotorcycles
People of determinationSenior citizens
Low-income individualsRetired citizens
Motorists should be aware of penalties linked to the system:
- Unregistered vehicle: Dh100 (for the first time), Dh200 (second), Dh400 (third and above)
Insufficient balance: Dh50 per tripSerious violations: Fines can reach up to Dh10,000
- Two new Darb toll gates in Abu Dhabi? Motorists spot installations near Ghantoot, Al Qurm Two new Darb toll gates in Abu Dhabi to operate 24/7 starting May 4 Abu Dhabi renames 4 Darb toll gates to reflect locations accurately
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