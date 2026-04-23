New Darb Toll Gates Soon: What Abu Dhabi Motorists Need To Know

Motorists in Abu Dhabi will soon see an expanded Darb toll network, with two new gates set to open on May 4, 2026, as authorities step up efforts to ease congestion and improve traffic flow across key routes.

The expansion will bring the total number of toll gates in the emirate to six, targeting busy commuter corridors and inter-emirate traffic.

Where are the new toll gates?

The two new toll points are located at strategic entry routes into the capital:

Ghantoot Toll Gate

Located on Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street (E11) in the Ghantoot area, near the Abu Dhabi–Dubai border, targeting heavy inter-emirate traffic.

Al Qurm Toll Gate

Situated on Wahat Al Karama Street, at the entry and exit points of Sheikh Zayed Street, covering a key access route into Abu Dhabi city.

Both toll gates will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Objectives behind the new toll gates

The expansion aims to:

Encourage the use of alternative routes Reduce congestion on main roads Support a sustainable mobility system

Motorists can avoid toll charges by using:

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Street Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street Arabian Gulf Street

With the new additions, the Darb network includes:

Al Maqta Gate - Al Maqta Bridge Rabdan Gate - Mussafah Bridge Sas Al Nakhl Gate - Sheikh Zayed Bridge Al Saadiyat Gate - Sheikh Khalifa Bridge Ghantoot Gate - Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street (E11) Al Qurm Gate - Wahat Al Karama Street / Sheikh Zayed Street

How Darb works

Darb is a fully automated toll system that uses cameras to scan vehicle number plates; no physical tags or stickers are required.

Dh4 per vehicle crossing Charges apply during peak hours on weekdays (for existing gates) No charges during off-peak hours, Sundays, and public holidays

However, the new Ghantoot and Al Qurm gates will apply charges 24/7, unlike the peak-hour model used elsewhere.

Exemptions apply (for one vehicle per eligible person) to:

Emergency vehicles Public transport Motorcycles People of determination Senior citizens Low-income individuals Retired citizens

Motorists should be aware of penalties linked to the system:

Unregistered vehicle: Dh100 (for the first time), Dh200 (second), Dh400 (third and above) Insufficient balance: Dh50 per trip Serious violations: Fines can reach up to Dh10,000

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