Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC: PNXPF) Is 'One To Watch'

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC: PNXPF) and may include paid advertising.

Planet Ventures provides shareholders with exposure to private space and aerospace companies through a publicly traded investment vehicle. The company employs a diversified portfolio strategy spanning infrastructure, software, energy, robotics, and emerging space applications. Its investment approach is positioned to benefit from the continued growth and commercialization of the global space sector. Recent activity includes investments in Relativity Space (via MCXGP), Antaris following its $28 million Series A financing, and General Astronautics, a Y Combinator Winter 2026 company. The company has also deployed capital into early-stage opportunities such as Mantis Space and GRU Space, reflecting a focus on emerging technologies across the space economy.

Planet Ventures (CSE: PXI) (OTC: PNXPF) is an investment issuer focused on identifying and investing in innovative companies operating within the space and aerospace sectors. The company's strategy is centered on providing shareholders with exposure to emerging, high-growth opportunities, including private companies that are typically accessible primarily to venture capital and institutional investors.

The company employs a portfolio-driven investment approach, seeking to build a diversified base of investments across multiple segments of the space economy. Its activities are focused on sourcing and participating in opportunities globally, leveraging its network and experience to access and evaluate...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PNXPF are available in the company's newsroom at

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