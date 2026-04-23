Improved Customs Clearance For Personal Imports Ready

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The General Authority of Customs and Qatar Aviation Services have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at improving customs clearance processes for personal imports arriving by air freight.

The agreement was signed by the Authority's Assistant President for Customs Ports Affairs, Ahmed Youssef al-Sahl, and Qatar Aviation Services' Head of Air Cargo, Mark Anthony Drusch.

Under the MoU, both parties will cooperate on customs clearance procedures for air-freight personal imports, with the goal of accelerating release processes, raising service efficiency, and simplifying shipping and clearance operations.

Al-Sahl reaffirmed the Authority's commitment to forging strategic partnerships that strengthen the customs clearance system and improve transaction processing speeds, particularly for personal imports. He noted the Authority's broader push to develop advanced electronic services across all sectors, underlining its role as an economic pillar that facilitates international trade and supports Qatar's investment environment.

Drusch said the agreement reflected both parties' recognition that closer cooperation was essential to accelerating clearance processes and deepening integration among stakeholders across the shipping and logistics sector - developments he said would translate into tangible improvements in customer service.

The MoU commits Qatar Aviation Services to conducting clearance operations in line with approved regulations, upholding fair competition and non-monopolisation principles, maintaining transparency in service pricing, and sharing relevant data through electronic systems in full compliance with customs laws.

Both sides will jointly monitor the implementation of clearance procedures, conduct periodic performance assessments, and produce reports to support decision-making and drive continued service improvements.

General Authority of Customs Qatar Aviation Services air freight