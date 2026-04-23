Small Cell Lung Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 100+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, “Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report



On April 22, 2026- GlaxoSmithKline announced a phase 3 study specifically aims to evaluate how well Ris-Rez works in treating relapsed SCLC compared to standard treatment topotecan, by checking whether Ris-Rez makes cancers smaller or disappear completely and if it helps participants live longer. The study is also assessing whether Ris-Rez is safe and tolerated well by participants compared to topotecan and provide a better understanding of the main side effects of both drugs. Participants with relapsed SCLC will be randomly divided into two groups: one group receiving Ris-Rez and the other receiving topotecan.

On April 22, 2026- AstraZeneca initiated a phase III study to determine the efficacy and safety of combining durvalumab ± tremelimumab with platinum based chemotherapy (EP) followed by durvalumab ± tremelimumab maintenance therapy versus EP alone as first-line treatment in patients with extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer.

On April 20, 2026- Pfizer conducted a study is being done to learn more about a new medicine called PF-08634404. The study team wants to understand how well PF-08634404 works when given alone or with chemotherapy. Chemotherapy is a type of cancer treatment that uses medicines to destroy cancer cells or stop them from growing. The study is for adults with Transformed Small Cell Lung Cancer (T-SCLC ). T SCLC is a rare lung cancer that happens when one type of lung cancer changes into a more aggressive type after treatment stops working.

On April 20, 2026- Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC initiated a study will consist of two parts. Part 1 will assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of gocatamig and I-DXd at doses determined in study MK-6070-001 (NCT: NCT04471727). Part 2 will assess the safety and tolerability of gocatamig in participants in Japan and China. Part 3 will assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of gocatamig with durvalumab.

On April 17, 2026- BioNTech SE announced a Phase II study in participants with untreated extended-stage small-cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) (Cohort 1) or small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) which has progressed on first- or second-line treatment (Cohort 2 and Cohort 3). This study will assess the safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of BNT327.

On April 17, 2026- Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. initiated a phase II study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of BL-B01D1 in patients with recurrent small cell lung cancer after failure of anti-PD-1/PD-L1 Monoclonal Antibodies and platinum-based chemotherapy.

On April 15, 2026- Amgen conducted a phase 3 study is to compare the efficacy of tarlatamab with placebo as assessed by progression free survival (PFS) based on blinded independent central review (BCIR) per response evaluation criteria in solid tumors v1.1 (RECIST 1.1) and on prolonging overall survival (OS).

On April 14, 2026- AbbVie announced a study is to assess safety, dose, change in disease activity of ABBV-706 given with atezolizumab, compared to standard of care (SOC) treatment (etoposide, carboplatin, atezolizumab, and optional lurbinectedin).

DelveInsight's Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment.

The leading Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies such as Ascentage Pharma, Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, Advenchen Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Trillium Therapeutics, Vernalis, Oncoceutics, NewBio Therapeutics, Wigen Biomedicine, Linton Pharm, Carrick Therapeutics, Xencor, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Aileron Therapeutics, Roche, Ipsen, Celgene, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, AbbVie, G1 Therapeutics, Chipscreen Biosciences, Luye Pharma Group, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Impact Therapeutics and others. Promising Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapies such as Pembrolizumab (neoadjuvant), Cisplatin, Gemcitabine, AL8326, Durvalumab, Lurbinectedin, Pembrolizumab, Etoposide and others.

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Small Cell Lung Cancer Overview

Small cell lung cancer is fast-growing lung cancer that develops in the tissues of the lungs. It is the least common type of lung cancer and characterized by rapid, uncontrolled growth of certain cells in the lungs. Small cell lung cancer (SCLC), previously known as oat cell carcinoma, is considered distinct from other lung cancers, which are called non–small cell lung cancers (NSCLCs) because of their clinical and biologic characteristics. Small cell lung carcinoma (SCLC) arises in peribronchial locations and infiltrates the bronchial submucosa.

Small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

AMG 757: Amgen

AMG 757 is a half-life extended (HLE) anti- delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) x anti-CD3 BiTE (bispecific T cell engager) molecule. It is being investigated in Phase I clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer and Small cell lung cancer.

APG-1252: Ascentage Pharma

APG-1252 is a highly potent, small-molecule based Bcl-2 family protein inhibitor drug. APG-1252 is designed to treat SCLC, NSCLC, lymphoma, and other solid tumors by selectively blocking Bcl-2 and Bcl-xL to restore the apoptosis process. The drug is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of SCLC.

The Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Small Cell Lung Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment.

Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Small Cell Lung Cancer market.

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Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies

Ascentage Pharma, Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, Advenchen Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Trillium Therapeutics, Vernalis, Oncoceutics, NewBio Therapeutics, Wigen Biomedicine, Linton Pharm, Carrick Therapeutics, Xencor, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Aileron Therapeutics, Roche, Ipsen, Celgene, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, AbbVie, G1 Therapeutics, Chipscreen Biosciences, Luye Pharma Group, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Impact Therapeutics and others.

Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravitreal

Subretinal

Topical Molecule Type

Small Cell Lung Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy Product Type

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Scope of the Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies- Ascentage Pharma, Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, Advenchen Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Trillium Therapeutics, Vernalis, Oncoceutics, NewBio Therapeutics, Wigen Biomedicine, Linton Pharm, Carrick Therapeutics, Xencor, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Aileron Therapeutics, Roche, Ipsen, Celgene, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, AbbVie, G1 Therapeutics, Chipscreen Biosciences, Luye Pharma Group, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Impact Therapeutics and others.

Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapies- Pembrolizumab (neoadjuvant), Cisplatin, Gemcitabine, AL8326, Durvalumab, Lurbinectedin, Pembrolizumab, Etoposide and others.

Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummarySmall Cell Lung Cancer: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentSmall Cell Lung Cancer – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveIn-depth Commercial AssessmentSmall Cell Lung Cancer Collaboration DealsLate Stage Products (Phase III)Pembrolizumab: Merck & CoMid Stage Products (Phase II)Dostarlimab: GlaxoSmithKlineEarly Stage Products (Phase I)AMG 757: AmgenPreclinical/Discovery Stage ProductsS 055746: VernalisInactive ProductsSmall Cell Lung Cancer Key CompaniesSmall Cell Lung Cancer Key ProductsSmall Cell Lung Cancer- Unmet NeedsSmall Cell Lung Cancer- Market Drivers and BarriersSmall Cell Lung Cancer- Future Perspectives and ConclusionSmall Cell Lung Cancer Analyst ViewsSmall Cell Lung Cancer Key CompaniesAppendix

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