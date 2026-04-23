New York No Fault Doctors Parkchester Opens Its Doors, Serving Car Accident And Workplace Injury Patients Across The Eastern Bronx

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"New York No Fault Doctors - Parkchester is now serving the Bronx community."New York No Fault Doctors – Parkchester offers a full spectrum of injury-focused medical services under one roof.

BRONX, NY - New York No Fault Doctors is proud to announce the official opening of its Parkchester location at 1855 Westchester Avenue, Bronx, NY 10472. The new practice provides comprehensive, multi-specialty medical care for victims of motor vehicle accidents and workplace injuries throughout the eastern Bronx and surrounding communities.

Under the medical direction of Dr. Dennis Rodriguez, MD, a board-certified Family Medicine physician with over 29 years of clinical experience and residency training at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center, the Parkchester practice delivers expert injury evaluation and treatment to patients navigating New York's no-fault insurance system and workers' compensation claims.

Comprehensive Care for Accident and Injury Victims

New York No Fault Doctors – Parkchester offers a full spectrum of injury-focused medical services under one roof, including:



Orthopedic evaluation and care - fractures, sprains, and joint injuries

Physical medicine and rehabilitation - post-traumatic musculoskeletal recovery

Neurology - concussion, nerve injury, and post-traumatic headache

Pain management - interventional and therapeutic approaches Family medicine - comprehensive post-accident evaluation

Dr. Rodriguez brings particular clinical expertise in the treatment of low back pain, lumbar disc herniation, rotator cuff disorders, shoulder and joint injuries, soft tissue trauma, and osteoarthritis - conditions frequently associated with motor vehicle accidents and on-the-job injuries.

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Seamless Insurance Support

The practice accepts no-fault auto insurance and workers' compensation insurance, and manages all documentation, billing, and claim support on behalf of patients. New York law requires no-fault insurance claims to be filed within 30 days of an accident, and the team at New York No Fault Doctors – Parkchester is prepared to provide immediate appointments to meet that critical deadline.

Serving the Eastern Bronx Community

Located in the heart of one of the Bronx's most densely populated and transit-accessible neighborhoods, the practice is positioned to serve patients from Parkchester, Castle Hill, Zerega, Van Nest, Morris Park, Soundview, Bronxdale, Unionport, and the broader eastern Bronx area.

"Parkchester is a vibrant, diverse community, and our goal is to ensure that every resident who has been injured in a car accident or workplace incident has immediate access to the highest quality medical care," said Dr. Rodriguez. "We are proud to be part of this neighborhood and committed to helping our patients recover fully and navigate the insurance process with confidence."

About New York No Fault Doctors

New York No Fault Doctors is a multi-location medical network serving patients across New York City's five boroughs. With locations in the Bronx and Queens, and network support for patients from Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Staten Island, the practice specializes in no-fault accident care and workers' compensation injury treatment delivered by board-certified physicians and specialists. Same-day and next-day appointments are available.

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For appointments or more information, contact New York No Fault Doctors – Parkchester at (347) 960-5301 or call the network line at 888-511-0625.