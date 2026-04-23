Cali Residential Treatment Launches Statewide Directory Of California Residential Addiction Treatment Facilities Covering All 58 Counties With Free 24/7 Helpline

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"California Residential Drug and Alcohol Treatment Logo"Comprehensive new resource gives individuals and families instant access to more than 2,000 licensed residential rehab facilities across California - including drug rehab, alcohol rehab, medical detox, and dual diagnosis treatment programs - backed by a free helpline for immediate connection with admissions specialists

LOS ANGELES, CA - Cali Residential Treatment (caliresidentialtreatment ) today announced the launch of one of the most comprehensive California-focused residential addiction treatment directories in the United States, connecting individuals seeking inpatient rehab with licensed residential treatment facilities across the state. The free platform features dedicated directories for 12 residential treatment service categories spanning all 58 California counties and nearly 500 cities, and a free 24/7 helpline available at (310) 361-4656 for immediate connection with addiction treatment admissions specialists.

For Californians struggling with addiction or family members searching for residential treatment, identifying the right facility can feel overwhelming. With more than 2,000 licensed residential treatment facilities operating across California - ranging from county-funded community programs to luxury coastal facilities - there has never been a single state-focused resource that brings them all together in one searchable directory organized by service type, county, and city. Cali Residential Treatment was built specifically to address the California market, organizing facility information by location and treatment specialty, backed by a free helpline that connects callers directly with admissions specialists who can verify insurance, check bed availability, and coordinate same-day admission.

12 Residential Treatment Categories in One Directory

The platform organizes facilities across 12 residential treatment service categories, making it easy for individuals to find the right level of care regardless of their substance, insurance, or treatment needs. Categories include residential drug rehab, residential alcohol rehab, medical detox, and dual diagnosis treatment for co-occurring mental health conditions, along with inpatient programs, 30-day, 60-day, 90-day, and long-term residential options, and luxury rehab. Each category has its own dedicated directory with county-level and city-level pages, so users can find facilities specific to their location and clinical needs.

Statewide County and City Coverage

The location directory covers all 58 California counties with city-level pages for nearly 500 communities - every California city with 10,000 or more residents. Each city page provides localized facility information for every treatment category available in that area, with nearest-facility data for smaller communities that may not have direct in-city options. County hub pages aggregate all facilities and treatment categories within each county, giving users a complete picture of residential treatment resources in their region. The directory is designed to surface results for both broad treatment searches and specific service queries, ensuring that whether someone is looking for residential alcohol rehab in Los Angeles or medical detox in a smaller California community, they can find what they need quickly.

Comprehensive Coverage of California's Largest Treatment Markets

As the most populous state in the country, California has the largest residential addiction treatment network in the United States. The platform provides dedicated coverage of California's major residential treatment markets including Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, and the San Francisco Bay Area, alongside complete coverage of Central Valley, Central Coast, and Northern California communities. Coverage spans every level of care from medical detox through long-term residential programs, with facility information including services offered, location, and ratings drawn from publicly available sources.

Free 24/7 Admissions Helpline

Cali Residential Treatment operates a free, confidential helpline at (310) 361-4656 available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Callers are connected with trained addiction treatment specialists who can verify insurance benefits, check current bed availability at California residential facilities, discuss appropriate levels of care, and coordinate same-day admission when needed. The helpline serves individuals seeking residential treatment as well as concerned family members looking for guidance on how to help a loved one access California's residential treatment system, including coverage through Medi-Cal's Drug Medi-Cal Organized Delivery System (DMC-ODS), Kaiser Permanente, Blue Cross, Anthem, Aetna, and other major insurance plans. The service is completely free and there is no obligation.

Availability

Cali Residential Treatment is available now at caliresidentialtreatment. The full facility directory, all service category pages including residential drug rehab, residential alcohol rehab, medical detox, and dual diagnosis treatment, and the helpline are completely free for anyone seeking residential addiction treatment in California. The helpline is available 24/7 at (310) 361-4656.