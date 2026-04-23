'India Is A Great Country': US Embassy Official Quotes Trump After Controversial 'Hellhole' Post
The President has said "India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top", the spokesperson of the US embassy said.Also Read | Trump orders Navy to 'shoot and kill' suspected mine-laying boats in Strait
The spokesperson's statement came in response to queries from the Indian media about the controversy created by Trump reposting on social media comments by radio show host Michael Savage that referred to India, China and some other countries as "hellholes".
The spokesperson did not specify where and when Trump made the remarks that India is a great country.
Savage had made the comments in the context of a case in the US Supreme Cour challenging birthright citizenship.Also Read | MEA's Randhir Jaiswal refuses detailed comment on Trump-linked 'hellhole' clip
When asked about the controversy, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "We have seen some reports. That is where I leave it."
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