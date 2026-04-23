Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: KGF Student Writes Exam On Stretcher, Achieves First Class

Karnataka SSLC Results 2026 bring an inspiring story from KGF, where a student who wrote her exam on a stretcher in an ambulance has secured a first class result. Despite health challenges, her determination and support helped her achieve success.

Kusuma, a student from KGF taluk in Kolar district, has become a remarkable example of determination and resilience. Despite facing physical pain, she appeared for her SSLC examinations while lying on a stretcher.

Demonstrating extraordinary willpower, Kusuma successfully passed the examination with a first class, drawing admiration and attention from across the state for her inspiring achievement.

Kusuma, a resident of Chinnagahalli in KGF taluk of Kolar district, had suffered a serious health issue during the examination period. Although she was unable to stand, she resolved to appear for the exam with the determination that her year-long hard work should not go in vain.

She was brought to the examination centre daily by ambulance and taken into the exam hall on a stretcher. Despite severe back pain and physical discomfort, Kusuma wrote her examinations while lying on the stretcher, an act that moved everyone present and brought tears to many eyes.

In the results released today, Kusuma has secured a first class with 374 marks out of a total of 625. At a time when even healthy students often find exam pressure challenging, her achievement stands out as truly remarkable, as she appeared for the examination directly from her hospital bed.

Kusuma is currently undergoing further treatment at a hospital in Whitefield, Bengaluru. She expressed immense joy upon learning that she had passed the SSLC examination, turning her hardship into a moment of proud accomplishment.

The entire district witnessed Kusuma's extraordinary struggle. The Kolar Education Department and the Police Department extended full cooperation by arranging ambulance facilities and ensuring special arrangements at the examination centre.

Former Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar was particularly moved by Kusuma's situation and personally extended moral support and encouragement. A team of local MLAs and officials ensured that all necessary facilities were provided in accordance with examination rules, keeping Kusuma's welfare as the priority.

Kusuma's success is not just a personal achievement, but a true victory of determination and hard work. Her journey serves as a powerful lesson for today's generation, who often feel discouraged by minor challenges. Her commitment to her studies, despite undergoing hospital treatment, is now being widely appreciated on social media.

People across the state have praised her resilience and expressed hope that the talented student from KGF recovers soon and continues her higher education with the same spirit and dedication.