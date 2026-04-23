South Africa Suspends Police Chief Implicated In Corruption Case
Johannesburg, South Africa: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday suspended the national police chief implicated in a $20 million health tender scandal that has rocked the country and drawn in other officers.
National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola is accused of flouting procurement laws in a now-cancelled 2024 police tender for health services awarded to a businessman who is suspected of links to organised crime.
"In consideration of the seriousness of these charges and the critical role that the national commissioner of police plays... I have agreed with General Masemola that he be deemed to be on precautionary suspension pending the conclusion of the case," Ramaphosa told journalists.
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