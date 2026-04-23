Exploration Budgets Rise As Gold Prices Stay Elevated

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Gold continues to demonstrate its resilience as a safe-haven asset, even amid volatility linked to the Iran conflict and shifting market sentiment. Analysts note that while geopolitical tensions initially triggered declines in gold prices, particularly in early March following U.S. military actions, these movements were influenced as much by speculative trading as by fundamentals.

Meanwhile, global silver supply has grown modestly, supported by higher mining output in the Americas and increased recycling driven by elevated prices. Precious metals exploration firms like Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE American: CNL) (TSX: CNL) are well positioned to benefit from...

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