Maha Emerges As Global Investment Hub: CM Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the state continues to solidify its position as the "growth engine" of India and the top destination for foreign direct investment.

He expressed confidence that Maharashtra is rapidly emerging as a global investment hub for international corporations, driven by the government's pro-industry policies.

He was speaking during a high-level meeting between the Danish Ambassador to India, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, and CM Fadnavis at the Chief Minister's official residence, 'Varsha'.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation between Maharashtra and Denmark, specifically across five critical sectors, including port development and shipping, energy infrastructure, water management, logistics and export growth, and sustainable urban transport. In addition, Fadnavis discussed with the Danish Ambassador the proposed development of the Vadhavan port and India's emergence as a maritime power.

During the deliberations, CM Fadnavis briefed the Danish delegation on the ambitious Vadhvan Port project. He emphasised that this project is poised to transform Maharashtra and India into a global maritime superpower, significantly boosting logistics capabilities and national exports.

He said that Maharashtra's business-friendly ecosystem is attracting global giants, and that the focus on infrastructure, such as Vadhvan Port, will redefine its role in the global supply chain.

A significant portion of the talk focused on modernising water transport. The Chief Minister highlighted the state's plan to implement water taxi projects and integrated control systems to ease urban congestion, said the government release.

According to the government release, the Maharashtra government expressed keen interest in partnering with leading Danish firms to develop electric ferry and electric water taxi technology.

Danish Ambassador Kristensen noted that Denmark's success with coastal electric ferry services could be seamlessly applied to the Mumbai-Konkan coastline.

The Ambassador highlighted that approximately 60 Danish companies are already operational in the Mumbai and Pune regions, spanning manufacturing, retail, services and shipping.

Ambassador Kristensen expressed confidence that Maharashtra will serve as a pivotal partner under the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership, particularly in the maritime sector, according to the government release.