Jungle Raj Continues Under Samrat Choudhary Govt: Tejashwi Yadav ​

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 23 (IANS) A fresh political confrontation has erupted in Bihar after Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav launched a sharp attack on the state government, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order under the leadership of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.​

In a video statement, Tejashwi Yadav claimed that“Jungle Raj” prevails in Bihar and asserted that women are no longer safe in the state.​

Citing a recent incident in Sitamarhi, he alleged that two miscreants snatched a gold chain from a woman in broad daylight, questioning the government's claims on law and order.​

“Jungle Raj in Bihar! Women are unsafe everywhere... such incidents expose the reality behind the tall claims of NDA leaders,” he said.​

Tejashwi has been consistently targeting the government since the new administration took office, often using social media to highlight alleged failures.​

In a recent post, he also remarked that“criminals have become emperors (Samrats),” a statement widely seen as a direct jibe at Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.​

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has constituted multiple inquiry committees to investigate a series of killings reported from different parts of Bihar, including Purnea and Madhubani districts.​

RJD State President Mangni Lal Mandal said the party has taken serious cognisance of the murder of six-year-old Soumya Kumari in Purnea district.​

The victim, daughter of Manzil Harijan from Madhwa Kola under the Amaur police station limits, belonged to the Dalit community.​

Describing the incident as deeply disturbing and heart-wrenching, Mandal announced the formation of a five-member inquiry committee to be chaired by Purnea District President Dilip Kumar Yadav.​

The panel will meet the victim's family, examine the Amur Police Station Case No. 192/2026, and gather inputs from local authorities.​

In Madhubani district, separate committees have been constituted to probe two murder cases.​

The killing of Jitendra Yadav alias Jitan Yadav under Phulparas police station limits (Case No. 156/2026) will be investigated by a seven-member panel led by District President Veer Bahadur Rai, and the murder of Mohammad Nadeem, a JCB driver from Gidarganj village under Andhrathadhi area (Loukaha PS Case No. 91/2026), will be examined by another seven-member committee headed by District General Secretary Anil Kumar Yadav.​

Party functionary Ejaz Ahmed stated that all committees have been tasked with visiting the crime scenes, interacting with victims' families, collecting information from police stations, and submitting detailed reports to the state leadership.​

Mangni Lal Mandal alleged that law and order in Bihar has completely collapsed, claiming that criminals no longer fear the law.​

He further accused the administration of being ineffective in dealing with rising crime.​

“Such incidents indicate that the government's authority has weakened, while fear among common people continues to grow,” he said.​

The development comes amid an intensifying political debate in Bihar over law and order, with opposition parties repeatedly targeting the government over recent criminal incidents.