Delhi Mayor Polls: BJP Candidate Parvesh Wahi Takes 'Thankyou' Jibe At AAP For Not Contesting

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) official candidate for the upcoming Mayoral election, Parvesh Wahi, on Thursday took a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following the latter's announcement that it will not contest the polls. Wahi said that though BJP has full majority, he was still "thankful" to AAP for its decision.

Now since the Opposition AAP has decided to abstain from the April 26 poll, Wahi is all set to win the Mayoral contest.

Taking a jibe at the AAP, the BJP's candidate told IANS, "We thank them (AAP). Even though we (BJP) have a full majority but still we thank them and politely accept their decision."

"Sensing their position (AAP) in the democracy (right now) they have taken an appropriate decision," he asserted.

Delhi AAP Convenor Saurabh Bharadwaj announced earlier this week that the party will not contest the Mayoral election.

He said that the AAP wants to give the BJP one more chance to perform in the civic agency so that it fails again and gets exposed before the people.

Meanwhile, incumbent Mayor and BJP leader Raja Iqbal Singh said that AAP has found an excuse to not contest the election.

"There is a saying that grapes are sour. They (AAP) do not have a majority. The AAP has refused to contest the election to save its honour," he added.

However, Singh urged the councillors to work as a team irrespective of different party lines "so that we can work alongside the BJP-led state government towards making Delhi clean and green".

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also hit out at the AAP on several occasions for conceding defeat and deciding to abstain from the April 26 Mayoral elections, claiming the decision appeared linked to infighting and fear of political embarrassment.

Significantly, Parvesh Wahi also expressed his gratitude to the BJP and the Delhi Chief Minister for giving him the opportunity.

"We will work together for the people of Delhi. We will also work towards the quick implementation of projects which in turn would benefit the people," he added.

The BJP's candidate is a Councillor from Ward number 53 named Rohini Eeast.

For the Deputy Mayor's post, the party has nominated Monika Pant, a Councillor from Ward number 206 named Anand Vihar, a statement issued by Delhi BJP said.