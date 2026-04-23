West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP's Agnimitra Paul's Car Vandalised In Asansol, Stone Hurled

BJP Candidate's Car Attacked

BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul's car was vandalised during the first phase of voting in West Bengal's Asansol on Thursday. The incident took place in the Rahamatnagar area. Paul said the rear portion of her car was severely damaged after a large stone was allegedly hurled at it while she was seated inside. "As I sat in the car, someone broke the glass of the car with a big stone... This has been happening repeatedly. Who will commit such an incident in a minority area?" she asked.

Describing the incident, she added, "My car was attacked and vandalised. I had gone to the Rahmat Nagar minority area when a large boulder was thrown onto my car. The entire back of the car was destroyed, and the glass was completely shattered."

She further said that while she and her security personnel escaped unhurt, one member of her team sustained minor injuries. "By God's grace, neither my security personnel nor I was hurt. However, my secretary, who was sitting at the back, was slightly injured," she said.

The BJP leader also alleged a pattern of repeated attacks and questioned the political situation in the area. "This cannot be tolerated, as this kind of incident keeps happening. You can easily understand who is behind this and who has good relations with the minority," she said.

Paul added, "I have made a complaint at the police station, but I have not filed any written complaint." She also made political allegations against the ruling Trinamool Congress, saying, "TMC has very good relations with the minority. The Muslim brothers and sisters are also supporting the BJP now. They cannot do anything by throwing stones at Agnimitra Paul."

High-Stakes Asansol Contest

The incident comes amid a high-stakes contest in Asansol South, where Paul is seeking to retain her seat. Earlier, after casting her vote, she had expressed confidence in the BJP's performance, saying, "We are sure that the people of Bengal will vote for the BJP... They are determined to remove TMC." She had also described the election as a "war to save Bengal," adding that the focus should be on employment and reversing migration from the state.

Among the key contests, Asansol Dakshin is witnessing a high-profile battle. Agnimitra Paul is up against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Tapas Banerjee, the current MLA from Raniganj, who earlier represented Asansol Dakshin from 2011 to 2021.

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, the sitting MLA from Asansol Dakshin and Vice President of the party's West Bengal unit, remains one of the most prominent faces in the constituency. Known for her active political presence and organisational role, she is seeking to retain her seat in what is expected to be a closely fought contest.

Constituency and Election Overview

The Asansol Lok Sabha constituency includes Pandabeswar, Raniganj, Jamuria, Asansol Dakshin, Asansol Uttar, Kulti and Barabani. It is considered politically significant due to its location in the state's industrial belt. Asansol, which is part of the Asansol-Durgapur industrial zone, is known for its coal, iron and steel industries, making it one of the most economically important regions in West Bengal.

In West Bengal, the parties are contesting against one another for 294 Assembly seats. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats. There are a total of 1,478 candidates in the fray in this phase. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)