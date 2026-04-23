MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) ICG Silver & Gold Appoints Senior Technical Advisor and Announces Formation of Technical Advisory Committee

April 23, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.

ICG welcomes three additions to the technical team Over 125 years of combined experience in gold discovery, resource development, and project evaluation across the Western United States All three have direct involvement in major discoveries, multiple producing mines and world-class deposits

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. (CSE: ICG) (FSE: JI0) ("ICG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Saderholm as Senior Technical Advisor to the Company, and the formation of a Technical Advisory Committee (" TAC ") to support ongoing exploration and development activities at the Company's Tuscarora District.

In addition to Mr. Saderholm, the Company is pleased to welcome Borden Putnam and Charles Sulfrian as inaugural members of the TAC. The committee will work closely with Korbon McCall, Vice President of Exploration while reporting to Steven Sirbovan, President, CEO and Director, and will be chaired by Gary Baschuk, Independent Director of the Company.

Gary Baschuk, Independent Director of ICG, said: "The depth and quality of this technical team is exceptional. Each individual brings decades of relevant experience, from major discoveries to project evaluation and development. This level of expertise enhances our ability to make informed decisions and underscores our commitment to building long-term value for shareholders through technical excellence and prudent stewardship."

Technical Advisory Committee

The TAC has been established to provide strategic geological and technical guidance to the Company as it advances exploration at the Tuscarora District. The committee will serve as a collaborative forum of experienced industry professionals offering independent insights on exploration strategy, targeting, data interpretation, and broader technical initiatives.

The formation of the TAC reflects ICG's commitment to leveraging deep technical expertise enhancing decision-making, reducing exploration risk, and maximizing the potential of the Tuscarora District. Members of the TAC will engage with the Company on a regular basis, contributing to key technical programs and supporting the advancement of high-priority targets.

Senior Technical Advisor Appointment

Eric Saderholm joins ICG as Senior Technical Advisor and will play a key role in supporting the Company's exploration strategy. In this capacity, Mr. Saderholm will provide ongoing technical input to the exploration team and contribute to the evaluation and prioritization of exploration opportunities across the Tuscarora District.

Biographies

Eric Saderholm

Mr. Saderholm is a senior professional geologist with over 40 years of experience in mineral exploration, project development, and mining operations across North and South America. He is the co-founder and Managing Director of Exploration at American Pacific Mining Corp., where he has been instrumental in advancing multiple projects in the Western United States.

Mr. Saderholm previously spent more than a decade with Newmont Mining Corporation, where he held senior technical roles including Carlin Trend Exploration Manager and Regional Geologist, as well as Chief Geologist at the Phoenix Mine, Lone Tree Complex, and Mule Canyon Mine. In these roles, he led exploration programs, resource development, and mine-site geology within some of the world's most prolific gold districts.

Over his career, Mr. Saderholm has contributed to numerous world-class deposits and operations including Bingham Canyon, Carlin, Midas, Gold Quarry, Twin Creeks, and Yanacocha, and has been part of teams responsible for adding millions of ounces of gold to reserve bases.

He has also held executive roles in the junior mining sector, including Vice President of Project Development at U.S. Gold Corp. and President of Western Pacific Resources.

Borden Putnam

Mr. Putnam is a professional geologist with over 50 years of experience spanning mineral exploration, project development, and natural resource finance. He brings a unique combination of technical expertise and financial analysis developed through a career that bridges operational geology and investment evaluation.

For the past 17 years, Mr. Putnam has operated as an independent mining consultant providing technical due diligence in support of mining project finance, primarily on the private debt side. His work includes geological assessments, risk evaluation, and economic analysis of development and producing assets.

Previously, Mr. Putnam spent 12 years as a Partner and Principal Resources Analyst within hedge funds where he conducted asset-level due diligence and performed discounted cash flow (DCF) and net present value (NPV) modelling across mining and oil and gas investments.

Earlier in his career, he served as Vice President and Chief Geologist at MRDI and held senior roles with Newmont Mining Corporation and AMAX Exploration. Notably, while at Newmont, he led the discovery of the Pinon (South Bullion) gold deposit along the southern Carlin Trend.

Mr. Putnam is a Registered Professional Geologist and a Senior Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists.

Charles Sulfrian

Mr. Sulfrian is an exploration geologist and mining executive with more than 35 years of experience in the discovery, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal deposits across North America. He is a Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG) and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

Mr. Sulfrian is the President of ZyMin Corporation, a geological consulting firm he has led for over 20 years, providing exploration management, project evaluation, and property acquisition services across the western United States.

He has held senior roles with several mining companies, including Vice President of Exploration at Terraco Gold Corp., where he led project evaluation and acquisition efforts and contributed to strategic transactions, including royalty and streaming deals totaling approximately US$1 billion. He also served as Exploration Manager for Riley Gold Corp., overseeing exploration programs in Nevada.

Earlier in his career, as a regional geologist with Westen States Minerals, he conducted exploration programs supporting mine development in Nevada, Utah, and Arizona.

Mr. Sulfrian also made significant contributions to the discovery and development of the Post-Betze gold deposits as Chief Geologist at the Goldstrike Mine, Nevada, then operated by Western States Minerals. Additionally, his work as Chief Chemist and Recovery Supervisor for the Goldstrike mine provided operational experience in geochemistry, metallurgical test-work, heap leach technology, and gold recovery.

He has held senior positions with Barrick Gold, including District Geologist for Barrick Resources Corp, evaluating exploration and acquisition opportunities throughout the Western US and General Supervisor of Drilling and Senior Geologist at Barrick Goldstrike Mines, where he managed large-scale drilling programs and exploration budgets.

Corporate Update

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 150,000 stock options (the " Options ") in relation to the above appointments. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.50 per common share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. The Options will vest as to one-third (1/3) at six (6) months from the date of grant, one-third (1/3) at nine (9) months from the date of grant, and the remaining one-third (1/3) at twelve (12) months from the date of grant, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ").

All securities issued pursuant to the Options are subject to applicable hold periods in accordance with Canadian securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

About ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.

ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. is a new mineral exploration and development company advancing the Tuscarora District in northern Nevada. The Company's strategy is centered on:

Advancing the Tuscarora District through systematic exploration and technical studies; Building a district-scale geological model; and Progressing the project toward resource definition and future development.

The Tuscarora District is a silver-gold epithermal system located on the Carlin Trend, approximately one hour northwest of Elko, Nevada. ICG controls 100% of the approximately 10,000-acre land package, which has extensive rock chip sampling, thousands of meters of reverse circulation and core drilling, and tens of kilometers of CSAMT geophysics completed on the property. ICG fundamentally believes in the long-term value of precious metals exploration, especially silver and gold, and is led by a technical and management team with extensive experience in exploration, permitting, capital markets, and development of mining projects in the Western United States, including Nevada.

On Behalf of ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. Board of Directors:

Steven Sirbovan, President, CEO & Director

Corporate Office: 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON, M5C 1P1

Investor relations contact:

Kristina Pillon, High Tide Consulting Corp.

604.908.1695 / ...

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to ICG's exploration plans. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.







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Source: ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.