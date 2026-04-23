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Pakistan Pushes Intensive Diplomacy to Break US–Iran Talks Deadlock
(MENAFN) Pakistan has stepped up behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts aimed at restarting negotiations between the United States and Iran, with hopes of achieving a “breakthrough” to bring both sides back to the table, according to reports citing Pakistani sources familiar with the developments.
The renewed diplomatic push comes after US President Donald Trump announced an extension of a ceasefire with Iran just before a previously set deadline was due to expire.
According to reports, a source involved in the discussions said efforts are underway to convince Washington to ease restrictions on Iranian ports, which are described as a key condition from Tehran for resuming talks. The source added that Pakistan’s senior leadership is actively engaged in the process.
The United States has maintained that Iran must not develop nuclear weapons and continues to seek an agreement addressing Tehran’s enriched uranium program.
However, officials familiar with the situation said there is no clear timeline for a new round of negotiations, noting that both sides are currently “testing each other’s nerves,” according to reports.
Trump also claimed that Pakistan-mediated discussions involving Iran could take place within 36 to 72 hours, though sources cautioned that the process remains complex and uncertain.
They further noted that the current diplomatic effort is more difficult than earlier attempts, including Pakistan’s previous role in facilitating a ceasefire and arranging direct contact between the parties on April 11 and 12, according to reports.
The renewed diplomatic push comes after US President Donald Trump announced an extension of a ceasefire with Iran just before a previously set deadline was due to expire.
According to reports, a source involved in the discussions said efforts are underway to convince Washington to ease restrictions on Iranian ports, which are described as a key condition from Tehran for resuming talks. The source added that Pakistan’s senior leadership is actively engaged in the process.
The United States has maintained that Iran must not develop nuclear weapons and continues to seek an agreement addressing Tehran’s enriched uranium program.
However, officials familiar with the situation said there is no clear timeline for a new round of negotiations, noting that both sides are currently “testing each other’s nerves,” according to reports.
Trump also claimed that Pakistan-mediated discussions involving Iran could take place within 36 to 72 hours, though sources cautioned that the process remains complex and uncertain.
They further noted that the current diplomatic effort is more difficult than earlier attempts, including Pakistan’s previous role in facilitating a ceasefire and arranging direct contact between the parties on April 11 and 12, according to reports.
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