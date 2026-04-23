Japan Seeks Saudi Arabia's Cooperation To Increase Energy Supplies

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TOKYO, April 23 (Bernama-Kyodo) - Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday sought Saudi Arabia's further cooperation for Tokyo to secure more energy supplies amid the continued tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, Kyodo News reported.

Takaichi, speaking with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the phone, also thanked Riyadh for supplying crude oil to Japan via the Red Sea after the U.S.-Israeli strikes prompted Iran to block the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo.

On Tokyo's fresh request, the crown prince said he is willing to respond positively to ensure stable energy supplies to markets including Japan, the ministry said, adding that the two leaders confirmed their commitment to coordinating efforts toward an early de-escalation of the West Asia situation.

Saudi Arabia is collaborating with Pakistan, the mediator between the United States and Iran, to find a diplomatic solution.

Additionally, the Japanese and Saudi Arabian leaders confirmed that they will advance cooperation in areas such as eSports, gaming, space, artificial intelligence and investment. They also pledged to collaborate toward ensuring the success of the 2030 World Expo in Riyadh, according to the ministry.

Japan hosted the World Expo in Osaka last year.

- NNN-BERNAMA-KYODO