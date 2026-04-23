MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Early Warning Report and News Release Regarding Securities of Dixie Gold Inc.

April 22, 2026 9:35 PM EDT | Source: Ryan Kalt

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Ryan Kalt (the " Acquiror ") reports common share divestments in Dixie Gold Inc. (the " Issuer "), on an indirect basis, through the sale of 1,106,500 common shares (the " Divested Securities ").

The Divested Securities comprised of 1,006,500 shares indirectly sold between April 17, 2026 and April 22, 2026, inclusively, through Kalt Industries Ltd. (a company owned by the Acquiror) and 100,000 shares indirectly sold on January 2, 2026 through an RSP account of the Acquiror.

The Divested Securities were sold for an average price of $0.0301 (aggregate proceeds of $33,328) and represent approximately 3.49% of the common shares of the Issuer (based on the Issuer having 31,737,188 common shares issued). Regulations provide for the Early Warning Report (Form 62-103F1), filed today on SEDAR+ and referenced herein, as well as this news release.

Before selling the Divested Securities, the Acquiror held 12,507,375 common shares (then 39.41% of the Issuer (alongside 6,000,000 share warrants and 625,000 stock options, then being a 49.87% diluted holding, if exercised).

After selling the Divested Securities, the Acquiror now holds 11,400,875 common shares, on a direct and indirect basis, representing approximately 35.92% of the Issuer (alongside 6,000,000 share warrants and 625,000 stock options, being a 46.99% diluted holding, if exercised).

The Acquiror may sell securities of the Issuer either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future or may acquire securities of the Issuer either on the open market or through private acquisitions in the future depending upon market conditions, the Acquiror's investment objectives and/or other relevant factors. Other than the foregoing or as publicly filed, the Acquiror does not have plans or any future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the other foregoing matters.

"Ryan Kalt"

Ryan Kalt