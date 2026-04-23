MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Baden Bower Research Finds Editorial Features Generate 3.2× More Consumer Trust than Paid Advertising New double-blind study of 1,622 consumers and business decision-makers reveals the credibility gap between earned media and every other marketing channel

April 22, 2026 7:19 AM EDT | Source: Plentisoft

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Baden Bower, the world's leading guaranteed PR placement agency, today released The Credibility Effect: 2026 Edition, an original double-blind study quantifying how a single editorial feature in a Tier-1 publication transforms consumer trust, purchase intent, premium willingness, and brand recall. The study surveyed 1,622 respondents across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia between February 3 and 19, 2026, and represents the most rigorous independent examination of earned media's commercial impact to date.







Baden Bower Research Finds Editorial Features Generate 3.2× More Consumer Trust Than Paid Advertising

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The headline finding is unambiguous: consumers who see a company featured editorially in a Tier-1 publication trust that company 3.2 times more than consumers who see the same company with a paid advertisement in the same publication. The format of coverage matters more than the publication itself.

"The PR industry has always known that editorial coverage outperforms advertising," said AJ Ignacio, Founder of Baden Bower. "What nobody had done was prove it with numbers. This study puts a precise figure on something business owners have felt instinctively - and the gap is far larger than most expected."

Key Findings

Trust and Legitimacy Respondents who saw a company profile accompanied by a Tier-1 editorial feature were dramatically more likely to perceive the company as trustworthy and legitimate compared to respondents who saw the identical profile with no media coverage:

79% of editorially-exposed respondents trusted the company, versus 31% with no media coverage - a 48-point gap 89% perceived the company as legitimate after a Tier-1 feature, versus 44% without - the largest absolute gain of any metric tested 68% viewed the company as an industry leader with a feature, versus 22% without

Purchase Intent and Premium Willingness Editorial coverage does not merely improve perception. It changes buying behavior. 82% of editorially-exposed respondents said they would consider purchasing, compared to 39% of the control group. Critically, 71% of consumers who saw an editorial feature said they would pay some price premium - compared to just 42% of those with no media exposure. The most common premium band for editorially-exposed consumers was 6-10% more, selected by 29%.

Versus Paid and Social Advertising When respondents saw the same company presented via an editorial feature, a paid advertisement, or a social media advertisement, the credibility differential was stark:

82% said an editorial feature increases their trust. Only 24% said the same about a paid ad in the same publication, and 31% about a social media ad. 73% said they would remember an editorial feature one week later. Only 18% would remember the paid ad. Only 18% of respondents assumed an editorial feature was paid for. By contrast, 82% assumed a paid advertisement was paid for, and 61% assumed the same about a press release.

B2B Decision-Maker Response Among the study's 408 business decision-makers, Director level and above, editorial coverage ranked as the most trusted source across every high-stakes decision context tested. 91% cited editorial coverage as the most trusted source when vetting a potential business partner; 89% when considering an investment; 88% when choosing a service provider. Seniority amplified the effect: 84% of C-suite respondents and founders reported increased trust after seeing an editorial feature, and 56% said they would pay a premium.

Longevity Editorial coverage retains its impact at roughly 10 times the rate of paid advertising. Same-day recall stood at 94% for editorial features versus 72% for paid ads. One week later, 81% of respondents still recalled the editorial feature, compared to 34% for paid ads. At three months, 54% recalled the editorial feature, while paid ad recall had collapsed to 6%. At one year, 32% still recalled the editorial feature, versus just 1% for paid advertising.

Methodology

The Credibility Effect was commissioned by Baden Bower and conducted via a double-blind online panel. Respondents were randomly assigned to a control group (company profile with no media mentions) or a test group (identical profile with an editorial feature in one of eight randomly assigned Tier-1 publications). Neither group was informed that the study concerned media coverage. The margin of error is ±2.5 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. Eight publications were tested: Forbes, Bloomberg, Vogue, Business Insider, TechCrunch, Vanity Fair, Yahoo Finance, and Entrepreneur. Each respondent was exposed to only one publication to prevent cross-contamination.

The full survey instrument, raw data tables, and detailed methodology are available on request at

About Baden Bower

Baden Bower is a guaranteed PR placement agency founded in 2018 that secures editorial features for clients in Forbes, Vogue, Business Insider, and 700+ publications worldwide. The agency has published over 25,000 news features for more than 3,548 clients across 37 countries. Baden Bower offers a money-back guarantee on all placements and is the only PR agency in the world to guarantee editorial coverage in named Tier-1 publications prior to contract. The company's 2026 research programme, comprising four independent studies across 4,800+ respondents, is the most comprehensive commissioned dataset on earned media's commercial impact in the PR industry.

Media Contact

Baden Bower Press Office ... +1 (646) 971-4960

The Credibility Effect 2026 is an annual study commissioned by Baden Bower. Full methodology and data tables available on request.