MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Kutcho Copper Announces Appointment of Board Member

April 22, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Kutcho Copper Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTCQX: KCCFF) (" Kutcho Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Kaip as a Director of the Company.

Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper commented: "We welcome the addition of Mr. Kaip to the team at Kutcho Copper. His 30 years of expertise and experience in the mining sector and capital markets adds significant value and depth to the Company. We look forward to working with Andrew, leveraging his knowledge around the Kutcho project and for new strategic opportunities."

Andrew Kaip stated: "I am delighted to join the Board of Kutcho Copper at an exciting stage in the Company's development. Kutcho Copper has advanced it's the high-grade copper-zinc project to the feasibility-stage. This positions Kutcho Copper amongst a select group of companies in Canada with "new mine" projects ready to meet future critical metals needs."

Mr. Andrew Kaip joined Konwave AG in January, 2025, where he provides technical due diligence to the Konwave AG Group of Funds. Mr. Kaip has extensive experience in the mining sector, and brings a global perspective through more than 30 years of industry and capital markets experience. As a mining analyst, he was consistently ranked in the top 3 by Brendan Woods International for both the large and small/mid cap precious metal and diamond categories.

Working with BMO Capital Markets as the co-head of mining research, Mr. Kaip was instrumental in building a global franchise covering more than 150 companies. He brings a unique perspective having covered the spectrum of mining companies from the largest gold miners to some of the smallest grassroots explorers. As a geologist, Mr. Kaip spent over a decade in the exploration industry working in North and South/Central America. Recently, as vice-president of business development for Hy-Tech Drilling Ltd., he added experience in the diamond drilling sector to his breadth of mining sector experience.

The Company also announces the cancellation of 1,900,000 stock options previously granted to past and current senior officers and directors of the Company, with each option exercisable at a price of $0.90 and expiring January 20, 2027.

Vince Sorace

President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.