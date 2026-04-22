REMINDER: Alight, Inc. Investors With Significant Losses Must Act By May 15, 2026 Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Alight, Inc. (“Alight” or the“Company”) (NYSE:ALIT) investors of the May 15, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a pending federal securities class action. Courts do not consider applications filed after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alight securities, have information, or would like to learn more, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the form below, to discuss your rights or interests.

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of November 12, 2024 through February 18, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that the Company provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Alight's growth potential and financial stability; notably, that the Company was not truly equipped to execute on its claimed potential and could not maintain its promised dividend as a result. Rather, Alight would require significantly higher compensation and incentive expenses to achieve the projections put forth by management.

On August 5, 2025, during Alight's second quarter earnings report, the Company announced disappointing results and cut its revenue guidance for the year. Alight highlighted both a slowdown in annual recurring revenue bookings and a worsening decline in project revenue than previously projected. The Company pointed partially to macroeconomic uncertainty, though management had previously minimized such impact in just the prior quarter, as well as insufficient commercial execution. On this news, the price of Alight shares declined by $0.94 per share, or approximately 18.3%, from $5.13 per share on August 4, 2025 to close at $4.19 on August 5, 2025.

On November 24, 2025, Alight announced that CEO Dave Guilmette would step down as CEO and from the Company's Board on December 31, 2025 to be replaced by Rhoit Verma.

On December 18, 2025, Alight announced that CFO Jeremy Heaton would depart the Company to be replaced by Greg Giometti as the Interim CFO, effective January 9, 2026.

On February 19, 2026, during Alight's fourth quarter earnings report, the Company announced a significant earnings shortfall against its prior guidance, alongside further shortfalls for bookings and project revenue growth. Alight's new management noted the Company failed to“meet our internal financial targets and new bookings and renewals did not meet our expectations, leading us to miss our forecast to the market.” They pointed the blame significantly on management's execution and highlighted the new administration would bring“a change in the execution of the company” in order to“driv[e] operational excellence.” The new management further cancelled the dividend, noting there are“more efficient capital allocation activities,” and triggered an earnings shortfall due to“an increase in compensation expense” in order to“promot[e] service quality,” and overall improve sales execution. On this news, the price of Alight shares declined by $0.50 per share, or approximately 38.2%, from $1.31 per share on February 18, 2026 to close at $0.81 on February 19, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION ]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alight securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LL by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[WHAT IS A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION? ]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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