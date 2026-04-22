“The Hub” Small Business Marketing Summit To Connect Northwest Indiana Businesses Through Collaboration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LA PORTE, IN, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LA PORTE, IN - April 22, 2026 - -

Local small business owners and real estate professionals are invited to attend The Hub, a Small Business Marketing Summit taking place on April 30 from 12:00–2:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites, 101 E. Shore Parkway, La Porte, Indiana.

The event is designed to bring together privately owned, non-competing businesses to explore collaborative approaches to marketing and referrals. Organizers describe The Hub as a structured networking and visibility platform intended to help local businesses build relationships and share opportunities within their communities.







The Hub is not a paid membership program. Participation is open to selected local small businesses, and there is no cost to attend the summit. Attendance is limited to 50 participants to allow for substantive discussion and interaction.

"The idea behind The Hub is to create a space where businesses can connect in a more intentional way," said Andrew Brown, CEO and Founder of Immediate Movers & Storage. "Rather than operating independently, we're exploring how collaboration can support long-term growth."

The summit will feature presentations from Jordan Lung and Regan Weiss, Co-Founders of TradeUp Marketing and The Hub Network. Their session will address practical strategies for increasing local visibility, including content creation, digital marketing approaches, and methods businesses can use to document and share their day-to-day operations in order to build credibility with their audience.

Topics to be addressed include local brand visibility, video and digital content strategy, social media and performance marketing, search engine optimization, and building credibility through consistent business storytelling.

Attendees will also be introduced to the initial group of local businesses participating in The Hub, with discussion focused on how structured collaboration and referral networks may support business development.

According to TradeUp Marketing, the company has worked with more than 500 clients nationwide and reports generating over $305 million in revenue across those clients, based on internal company data.

"This type of event gives business owners a chance to hear what others are doing and consider what might apply to their own operations," said a past attendee of a similar TradeUp-led session. "It's helpful to see real examples and have conversations you wouldn't normally have in day-to-day work."

The event is sponsored by Immediate Movers & Storage in support of the local launch of The Hub. Guests will be provided a light lunch, networking opportunities, and the option to participate in a business card drawing for a piece of artwork titled "Lush Valley" by artist Danhui Nai.

The deadline to RSVP is April 27, 2026. Registration is available at here.

About Immediate Movers & Storage

Immediate Movers & Storage is a Northwest Indiana-based moving company providing residential and commercial moving, packing, and storage services. The company works with local real estate professionals and is a member of regional REALTOR® associations. In addition to its business operations, the company supports community initiatives including Habitat for Humanity.

About TradeUp Marketing

TradeUp Marketing is a marketing agency based in Land O' Lakes, Florida, serving service-based businesses including HVAC, plumbing, and roofing companies. The company focuses on digital marketing, video content, and brand strategy, and reports having served more than 500 clients nationwide.

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For more information about Immediate Movers & Storage, contact the company here:

Immediate Movers & Storage

Andrew Brown

574-213-5203

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10544 N St Rd 39, La Porte, IN 46350

CONTACT: Andrew Brown