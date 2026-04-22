UNICEF Provides Stationary Items To Logar Education Dept
Shahppoor Arab, spokesman for the education department, told Pajhwok Afghan News the assistance was arranged in coordination with the Ministry of Education (MoE) for 41,880 students in 289 schools across the province.
He said the aid included 2,092 kits of educational materials, each containing ten items for 20 students, which will be distributed to pupils from grades one to five.
He added the assistance would help address the shortage of teaching materials in schools to some extent.
UNICEF has previously provided similar assistance to students in Logar schools.
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