Thailand Social Commerce Market Databook Q1 2026 Update - Video-Led Shopping Revolutionizes Social Commerce In Thailand With Youtube And Shopee Partnership

The social commerce market in Thailand is poised for significant growth, with an expected annual increase of 9.6% to reach US$15.20 billion by 2026. The industry demonstrated substantial growth from 2022-2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%, and is anticipated to maintain a 7.3% CAGR during 2026-2031. By the close of 2031, the sector is projected to expand further from its 2025 valuation of USD 13.87 billion to approximately USD 21.66 billion.

This report offers an exhaustive analysis of Thailand's social commerce landscape. Utilizing a robust framework of over 50 KPIs, the report offers insights into market dynamics, segmentation opportunities, consumer behavior, and the competitive environment, furnishing stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding essential for strategic planning and investment.

Key Trends and Drivers

Transition of Product Discovery into Transaction Layer



Social commerce in Thailand is evolving, integrating purchase functionalities directly on social platforms. Innovations such as YouTube Shopping's collaboration with Shopee highlight this shift, allowing creators to link products within their content. Platforms like Shopee are also emphasizing short-form video and live streams as primary shopping conduits.

TikTok Shop, Shopee, and YouTube are engaging in stiff competition, focusing on the entire consumer journey from discovery to conversion. These platforms are capitalizing on Thailand's established user base, integrating more transaction elements within the content layer. The need to reduce dependence on links driving traffic outside platforms is shifting focus to in-platform tagging, affiliate tools, and influencer storefronts. The challenge for platforms is to streamline content connection, merchant onboarding, payment, and fulfillment.

Developing Live Selling Capabilities for SMEs



Live selling is transforming from a niche tactic to a vital sales tool for Thai small and medium enterprises (SMEs), with venues like Platinum Fashion Mall integrating structured programmes on platforms such as TikTok Shop.

Thailand's dense SME landscape with strong retail clusters is leveraging social commerce to amplify local demand. Public strategies are being reinforced through content creation, digital identity training, and operational guidance. Merchants are beginning to embed live-streaming and video production as regular activities, broadening social commerce into more categories, from FMCG to lifestyle goods.

Building Trust with Regulation and Accountability



Thailand is increasingly regulating social commerce, addressing gaps in consumer protection and online literacy. The ETDA's new duties for platforms like TikTok Shop include stringent seller verification and compliance requirements. A shift toward a formalized market structure is happening, emphasizing seller onboarding processes and compliance visibility. Platforms that manage these aspects effectively are expected to thrive.

Local Seller Support Amid Cross-Border Challenges



Adjustments in tax regulations for imported goods aim to protect local businesses. The Thai government is actively pushing domestic enterprises onto major platforms, focusing on FMCG, fashion, and lifestyle segments. These policies address local competitiveness pressures, with platforms becoming integral to the debate on pricing and market dynamics.

Competitive Landscape

The upcoming years will witness intensified competition around creator access, merchant tools, and compliance. Shopee is likely to focus on strengthening its seller support infrastructure, TikTok Shop will enhance content-driven commerce, while YouTube may expand its presence through partnerships rather than its marketplace model.

Current Market Dynamics

The social commerce sector in Thailand is marked by intense competition between marketplace incumbents like Shopee and content-driven new entrants such as TikTok Shop. Regulatory bodies like ETDA are increasing scrutiny, making trust and compliance key factors for success.

Key Players and New Entrants

Established players include Shopee, TikTok Shop, and Lazada, with Shopee holding an edge due to its infrastructure and TikTok influencing demand acquisition through innovative content and video strategies. YouTube's partnership-based entry with Shopee signifies a new competitive dynamic.

Recent Developments

Market evolution in Thailand is significantly driven by platform launches as opposed to mergers. Notable is YouTube Shopping's partnership with Shopee and TikTok's investment in data infrastructure, reflecting a focus on platform growth and regulation rather than consolidation.

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Key Attributes