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Turkish FM to Visit UK for High-Level Talks on Bilateral Relations
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s top diplomat is set to travel to the United Kingdom for a two-day official visit beginning Thursday, where a series of meetings with senior British officials and other stakeholders are planned, as stated by reports citing diplomatic sources.
During the visit, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to meet UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, alongside members of the British parliament and additional officials.
According to reports, his schedule in London also includes delivering remarks at an event organized by the University of Oxford’s Global History Centre and the Global Order Program.
He is also expected to engage with members of the Turkish diaspora and business community based in the UK.
Diplomatic sources say Fidan is likely to highlight satisfaction with the current positive momentum in Türkiye–UK relations and discuss ways to broaden cooperation across multiple sectors and deepen bilateral ties.
He is also expected to emphasize the importance of concluding negotiations to modernize the existing Free Trade Agreement in order to expand trade volume between the two countries, as stated by reports.
In addition, Fidan is expected to stress the significance of the Turkish community in the UK—estimated at around 500,000 people—as a key factor strengthening cultural, economic, and social connections between the two nations.
According to reports, he may also raise concerns regarding delays in processing indefinite residency applications for Turkish citizens and call for faster administrative action.
The discussions are further expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in defense industries and expanding collaboration in the energy sector, including both nuclear and renewable energy initiatives, as stated by reports.
During the visit, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to meet UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, alongside members of the British parliament and additional officials.
According to reports, his schedule in London also includes delivering remarks at an event organized by the University of Oxford’s Global History Centre and the Global Order Program.
He is also expected to engage with members of the Turkish diaspora and business community based in the UK.
Diplomatic sources say Fidan is likely to highlight satisfaction with the current positive momentum in Türkiye–UK relations and discuss ways to broaden cooperation across multiple sectors and deepen bilateral ties.
He is also expected to emphasize the importance of concluding negotiations to modernize the existing Free Trade Agreement in order to expand trade volume between the two countries, as stated by reports.
In addition, Fidan is expected to stress the significance of the Turkish community in the UK—estimated at around 500,000 people—as a key factor strengthening cultural, economic, and social connections between the two nations.
According to reports, he may also raise concerns regarding delays in processing indefinite residency applications for Turkish citizens and call for faster administrative action.
The discussions are further expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in defense industries and expanding collaboration in the energy sector, including both nuclear and renewable energy initiatives, as stated by reports.
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