Apryse Expands In-Browser Document Collaboration And Developer Capabilities Across Its Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The next wave of enterprise apps won't open documents – they'll contain them

Denver, Colorado, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apryse has announced new enhancements to its document processing technology portfolio, introducing advanced in-browser collaboration features alongside expanded global and developer capabilities. Included in the Spring 2026 release, these capabilities enable teams to review, edit, and interact with documents directly within their applications, while giving developers greater flexibility to build modern, scalable document workflows.

For years, document workflows have relied on a patchwork of tools – download a file, open it in another application, make edits, and upload it back to a system. This process creates friction, breaks audit trails, and introduces version control issues.

Apryse's latest updates eliminates this model entirely.

“With modern applications, users shouldn't have to leave the product to get work done,” said Jon Duncan, Vice President of Product at Apryse.“With this release, we're giving developers more control over how document workflows are built and experienced inside their applications. From real-time collaboration to modern development frameworks, these updates are about reducing friction and making it easier to deliver complete, high-fidelity document experiences.”

From File Handling to Embedded Workflows

Included in the Spring 2026 release is a set of enhancements to Apryse's Web SDK, designed to turn document viewing into a fully interactive, collaborative workspace:



Side-by-side editing with Multiviewer: Developers can now enable users to review and edit multiple documents simultaneously, without breaking context or switching tools.

Permission-based DOCX commenting: Teams can add and manage comments directly within documents, with role-based controls that support structured feedback and collaboration. In-app spreadsheet chart editing: Users can modify data visualizations within spreadsheets while preserving formatting and output fidelity, keeping data and insights tightly connected.

Together, these capabilities allow product teams to embed document collaboration directly into their applications, reducing reliance on external office tools and improving workflow continuity.

Built for Modern Development – and Global Scale

The release also introduces updates aimed at improving developer experience and expanding global capabilities.

Jetpack Compose support for Android (Scanbot SDK): Developers can integrate document scanning and data capture using modern, declarative UI frameworks, reducing integration complexity and accelerating mobile development.

These enhancements reflect a growing demand for document infrastructure that aligns with modern development practices and global application requirements

What this Signals for Enterprise Software

As organizations invest in AI, automation, and digital transformation, document workflows are becoming a critical part of the application layer, not just a supporting function.

By embedding collaboration, editing, and data interactions directly into applications, companies can reduce friction, maintain control over sensitive data, and deliver more seamless user experiences.

For developers, these updates support product and engineering teams building modern applications, helping them replace disconnected tools with a unified set of SDKs that power end-to-end document workflows within their applications.

About Apryse

Apryse is a leading provider of document technology, helping organizations get more value from their documents. Its toolkit supports the full document lifecycle, from high-fidelity viewing and editing to conversion, digital signatures, and intelligent data extraction.

Trusted by more than 20,000 companies, including 85% of the Fortune 100, Apryse powers mission-critical workflows where performance, security, and accuracy matter most.

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CONTACT: Hanna Miller Apryse...