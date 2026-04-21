Catheter Precision Secures U.S. Patent Allowance On Foundational Surgical Technology, Establishing Powerful IP And Accelerating Scalable Growth Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) USPTO Validates Catheter Precision's LockeT Technology with Key Patent Allowance, Reinforcing Competitive Dominance, Long-Term Value Creation and Strengthening Barriers to Entry

FORT MILL, S.C., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for key claims covering its proprietary surgical vessel closing pressure device, marking a significant milestone in the Company's intellectual property strategy.

Following a rigorous examination process, the USPTO confirmed the novelty and patentability of VTAK's technology over existing prior art. The allowed claims provide protection across both the core device architecture and its method of use, creating a comprehensive and defensible intellectual property position around a foundational component of the Company's platform.

The patented system incorporates a differentiated design enabling precise control of suture tension and pressure application after vascular procedures, supporting effective hemostasis. By securing protection over both structural and functional elements of the technology, VTAK is establishing meaningful barriers to entry and reinforcing its competitive position in complex procedural markets.

“This milestone further underscores Catheter Precision's commitment to innovation and strengthens its foundation for driving significant long-term shareholder value,” said David A. Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of Catheter Precision. He continued,“VTAK continues to execute on its strategy of developing differentiated, high-impact medical technologies supported by strong intellectual property protection, positioning the Company for sustained growth and long-term value creation.”

This milestone represents a critical step in building a scalable, IP-driven medical technology platform. The Company believes its expanding patent portfolio will play a key role in supporting long-term commercialization, product development, and potential strategic opportunities.

About LockeT

Catheter Precision's LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA and has received CE Mark approval.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“potential,”“will,”“may,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding potential strategic transactions, valuation outcomes, market opportunities, and the Company's growth strategy. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these risks, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

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