Krystal Biotech To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results On May 4, 2026
The Company's management will also host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on Monday, May 4, 2026, to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.
Investors and the general public can access the live webcast at: .
For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for at least 30 days on the Investors section of the Company's website at .
About Krystal Biotech, Inc.
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK®, the Company's first commercial product, is the first-ever redosable gene therapy and the first genetic medicine approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit , and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).
CONTACT
Investors and Media:
Stéphane Paquette, PhD
Krystal Biotech
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