Hajj Operation In Full Swing As Thousands Of Pilgrims Depart For Saudi Arabia In Phased Flights
Officials say that the pilgrims are being sent to Saudi Arabia in a phased and organized manner.
The spokesperson added that today (Tuesday), 13 more Hajj flights will depart, carrying 3,510 pilgrims. These include 4 flights from Islamabad, 2 each from Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Quetta, while one flight will also depart from Sialkot.
Also Read: Hajj Flights Take Off Nationwide as Pilgrims Begin Journey to Saudi Arabia
National and private airlines are taking part in the Hajj operation, including PIA, Saudi Airlines, Airblue, and AirSial.
For the convenience of pilgrims, training sessions, travel document processing, and vaccination services are continuing at 10 Hajj camps set up in different cities of the country.
In addition, Ministry of Religious Affairs staff are present 24/7 at airports in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to guide pilgrims and provide immediate assistance in case of any difficulty.
The spokesperson further stated that the Hajj flight operation will continue without interruption until May 21.
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