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Türkiye Hails Appointment of Turkmen Governor in Kirkuk
(MENAFN) Türkiye has welcomed the appointment of a Turkmen governor in Kirkuk, describing the development as a significant milestone for political inclusion and fair representation in the ethnically diverse Iraqi province.
According to a statement from Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry, Mehmet Seman Agaoglu officially assumed the governorship after receiving his appointment certificate from Iraq’s president on Monday. He had previously been elected by the Kirkuk Provincial Council on April 16.
The ministry characterized the appointment as an important and historic development, emphasizing that Kirkuk’s multicultural structure makes inclusive governance essential. It said the decision supports broader social stability and reflects long-standing calls for equitable representation of all communities in the province.
Ankara also described the move as recognition of what it considers a legitimate political role for the Turkmen population, which it views as an integral part of Kirkuk’s social and political fabric.
The statement further highlighted the importance of a rotational system for senior administrative roles among Kirkuk’s communities, saying such arrangements help ensure fairness across different groups.
Türkiye expressed hope that the appointment would contribute to long-term peace, stability, and prosperity in Iraq, particularly in Kirkuk, which has historically been a politically sensitive and ethnically diverse region.
According to a statement from Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry, Mehmet Seman Agaoglu officially assumed the governorship after receiving his appointment certificate from Iraq’s president on Monday. He had previously been elected by the Kirkuk Provincial Council on April 16.
The ministry characterized the appointment as an important and historic development, emphasizing that Kirkuk’s multicultural structure makes inclusive governance essential. It said the decision supports broader social stability and reflects long-standing calls for equitable representation of all communities in the province.
Ankara also described the move as recognition of what it considers a legitimate political role for the Turkmen population, which it views as an integral part of Kirkuk’s social and political fabric.
The statement further highlighted the importance of a rotational system for senior administrative roles among Kirkuk’s communities, saying such arrangements help ensure fairness across different groups.
Türkiye expressed hope that the appointment would contribute to long-term peace, stability, and prosperity in Iraq, particularly in Kirkuk, which has historically been a politically sensitive and ethnically diverse region.
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