Minister Of Education Visits QF's Qatar Academy Al Khor

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Visit underscores academic programs and a strong focus on values and cultural identity

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Education and Higher Education, HE Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater, visited Qatar Foundation's Qatar Academy Al Khor, where she was welcomed by Dr. Aisha Al Muqbali, Director General, along with members of the administrative and teaching staff.

Her Excellency toured the campus, observed classroom learning, and interacted with students. The visit featured a student-led musical performance and a scout welcome, reflecting students' pride and sense of belonging.

Her Excellency was briefed on the academy's teaching approaches and academic programs, which focus on fostering critical and creative thinking and encouraging active learning. She commended the efforts of the school community in delivering a well-rounded educational experience that promotes both academic excellence and strong values.

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Part of Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education, Qatar Academy Al Khor offers an international curriculum in Arabic and English, serving more than 1,200 students from kindergarten to Grade 12. The academy holds several international accreditations, reflecting its commitment to high-quality education and student development.