Karnataka: Two Killed, Driver Critical As Goods Vehicle Crashes Into Truck In Belagavi

Two people were killed and a driver was critically injured after a goods vehicle crashed into a truck in Belagavi, Karnataka. The early morning accident also killed hundreds of chickens being transported. Police have registered a case.

A tragic accident occurred in Belagavi city, claiming the lives of two people on the spot. The incident took place when a goods vehicle transporting chickens collided with a parked truck.

The accident occurred on the national highway near Yediyurappa Marg in Belagavi city. The incident took place when the driver, reportedly in a daze, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a truck in the early hours of the morning.

The impact of the crash caused significant damage, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The impact of the crash was so severe that two people sitting next to the driver died a tragic death, while the driver himself is in a serious condition. Rescue teams pulled out the injured and the deceased from the crushed vehicle and shifted them to the Belagavi BIMS hospital.

The goods vehicle involved in the accident was travelling from Kolhapur to Soraba in Shivamogga. As a result of the collision, hundreds of chickens being transported in the truck also died.

Hirebagewadi police personnel visited the scene and conducted an inspection, following which a case was registered at the Hirebagewadi Police Station. The deceased have been identified as Wasim, a resident of Soraba in Shivamogga district, and Mubarak, a resident of Kukkapet in Shivamogga. The injured driver has been identified as Eerappa Hanchinamani, a resident of Mugalikoppa village in Shikaripura taluk.