Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi Returns For Sequel, Release Date Announced

Emraan Hashmi Returns for 'Awarapan 2'

Vishesh Films has officially announced 'Awarapan 2', the long-awaited sequel to its 2007 cult classic, with a theatrical release locked for August 14, 2026, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. The film will see Emraan Hashmi reprise his role as Shivam.

The promotional imagery features a close-up of a hand marked with a bird tattoo, echoing the original film's themes of freedom and redemption. Positioned as a major Independence Day release, 'Awarapan 2' also stars Disha Patani in a leading role opposite Hashmi, marking her first collaboration with Vishesh Films. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishesh Films (@visheshfilms)

Creative Team on the Sequel's Vision

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the sequel aims to build on the emotional depth of the original while introducing a fresh cinematic approach. Producer Vishesh Bhatt underlined the scale and emotional core of the project, stating, "Awarapan is an emotion so large that it's meant for the big screen. It also presents exotic settings and large scale sequences but fundamentally it's built on our core principles of layered storytelling with powerful characters and rich music. Emraan felt the angst of Shivam so deeply that he stepped into character in a heartbeat. And with Disha Patani joining us, the world of the film opened up to new possibilities," in a press note.

Production Nearing Completion

The sequel continues Vishesh Films' collaboration with Sony Music India. The original 'Awarapan', released nearly 19 years ago, remains widely regarded for its tragic narrative and memorable soundtrack. The makers have confirmed that Awarapan 2 is currently in its final leg of production in Mumbai and will release in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026. (ANI)

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